This is some of the best motorcycle gear for cooler conditions

Travelling on two wheels can be a tricky thing to do when it starts to get chilly. Naturally, the cold has a big impact and though the UK’s autumn has been relatively mild, it’s only likely that the temperatures will continue to fall as we head towards winter proper.

But if you want to keep motoring along during these chillier months, there are some things which can help to take the edge off. We’ve picked out some of the best bits of kit to check out today.

Vanucci VC-3 Gloves – £89

The gloves even have an integrated helmet visor cleaner





There’s a fleece lining for extra comfort while the index finger and thumb receive a conductive material so you can still use a smartphone or touchscreen while wearing the gloves.

Shark Skwal i3 – £259.99

Clever integrated lights help boost visibility





It’s a helmet with integrated LED lights, in fact, with white ones at the front and red ones at the back which stay illuminated at all times. However, an in-built accelerometer can detect when the rider is slowing down quickly and will flash the rear lights to help alert other road users.

Belstaff Crosby – £495

The Crosby has a classic design which looks good on adventure and retro bikes





On the protection front, the Crosby gets D30 shoulder and elbow armour while a pocket at the back provides space for a protector there, too. Plus, an optional Belstaff pop-in thermal liner can help boost this jacket’s warmth even further.

Richa Colorado Pro trousers – £289.99

The Colorado Pro trousers bring excellent waterproofing levels





Even the zips are sealed and waterproof and a connection zipper at the waist allows you to easily attach a compatible jacket.

Furygan Ultra Spark – £239.99

The Ultra Spark is good for all types of conditions





Reflective inserts help to boost safety when riding at night, while D30 armour is located at the shoulders and elbows. Large ventilated panels mean that when the weather does once again turn warm, this jacket can still be used comfortably.

Richa Calgary boots – £129.99

The Calgary boots look great when you’re off the bike, too





A chunky rubber sole brings added traction when you’re off the bike and CE protection bolsters the Calgary’s safety levels.

TCX Drifter – £329

The Drifter boots have a full waterproof liner





As well as reinforced shift panels, the Drifters also have a clever tread pattern which ensures you’ve got good levels of grip when you’re stood on the pegs or when you’re off the bike, too.