These are some of the scariest cars ever made

As we tip into spooky season, it’s time to take a look at some of the scariest cars that we’ve seen arrive on the roads. From time to time manufacturers look away from ‘normal’ designs and instead focus on creating vehicles with a truly wicked side to them.

While it’s not to say that these are a common sight, their very presence shows a spookier take on the typical car design.

Lamborghini Diablo

(Hagerty)

In fairness, many Lamborghini vehicles qualify for this list as they all tend to have a wicked side to them. But the top place goes to the aptly named Diablo, which brought a driving experience which was as intimidating as its name when it was first launched in the 1990s.

Capable of 0-60mph in under 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 199mph, the Diablo had all of the true supercar credentials which combined to create one spectacularly scary car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The Dodge Challenger Demon is almost wickedly powerful

With a name like ‘Demon’ this go-faster version of Dodge’s already-powerful Challenger had to feature here. With a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 ‘Hellcat’ engine the Demon was wickedly fast, housed within a body which was wider and meaner than the one you’d find on the standard Challenger.

A special ‘Redeye’ version of the America-only Hellcat has also been created, increasing the car’s power and helping it to dispatch 0-60mph in only 3.6 seconds.

Caterham 620R

(Caterham)

We head back to the UK for our next devilish vehicle – the Caterham 620R. While its name might not suggest anything out of the ordinary, it’s this car’s unhinged supercharged 2.0-litre petrol engine which is the primary source of terror. With it, the 620R takes the title as Caterham’s fastest car and one which can out-pace supercars which are more than twice its size.

In fact, it can go from 0-60mph in under three seconds and will go to 149mph flat-out – providing you’re brave enough, that is.

Ford Ranger Raptor

(Ford)

We had to include Ford’s capable ‘Raptor’ on this list, too. While the UK-focused Raptor might not be the same size as its American cousin, it’s still equipped with all the right features that can help it to scythe through difficult terrain and over troublesome obstacles.

With its uprated suspension and punchy petrol engine, the latest Ranger Raptor is one of the most focused pick-up trucks of its type.

Renault Clio V6

The Clio V6 gained a reputation for being scary to drive

The original Clio V6 had all the right ingredients to become a star. It had a powerful V6 engine slung right at the back of the vehicle and it was all packaged up in a car that had the wide, flared-out stance that you’d normally expect from a race car.

But the early versions of the Clio V6 proved intimidating, to say the least. To this day it has a reputation for being incredibly spiky to drive and it was such an issue that Renault quickly introduced a revised version which dialled down the terror.

Plymouth Prowler

The Prowler is striking to say the least

The US-focused Prowler isn’t a car you’ll commonly see on the streets of the UK – though a few have been imported – but it’ll always go down as one of the scariest-looking cars ever made. Somewhat retro-looking but with a wickedly sharp front-end design, the Prowler looks part old-school muscle car and part hellish hot-rod.

It’s got the power to back it up, too, thanks to a 3.4-litre V8 that gives the Prowler not only a lot of performance but a wickedly scary bark as it drives along.