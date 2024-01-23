These are some of the best go-anywhere cars available today

The UK continues to be battered by some severe weather with high winds, heavy rain and extensive flooding causing damage and disruption across the country. And while if the conditions are really bad it’s best to stay put and remain at home, if you do need to get where you’re going – or fancy heading off into the wilderness where allowed – then a more focused car could be a great option.

The good news is that there are plenty of cars designed to go here, there and everywhere on sale today. So let’s see what’s on offer and how they differ.

Land Rover Defender

(Land Rover)

Land Rover’s new Defender might represent a significant departure from the no-nonsense, rather agricultural icon that preceded it but you can’t argue with the level of off-road ability that this latest version brings along.

In fact, with the latest generation of JLR’s Terrain Response system aboard, the Defender can take on some seriously big challenges. As with all cars here, the Defender is only as good as its tyres, however, and even this four-wheel-drive fortress will falter up a slippery hill when using standard road tyres – you’ll need upgraded off-road-rubber if you’re planning on heading off the beaten path.

Ineos Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier is a more traditional 4×4. (Ineos)

The Grenadier was built in the image of the original Defender, albeit with a number of modern features underneath. For starters, its engine range comes directly from BMW, meaning that there’s smooth, plentiful performance available right from the off.

But with a traditional ladder chassis used for its sturdiness and a trio of locking differentials, the Ineos Grenadier has some decidedly old-school off-road credentials that’ll help it tackle the worst of conditions.

Jeep Wrangler

(Jeep)

There are few off-roaders with quite as much presence as the Jeep Wrangler. A true symbol of go-anywhere freedom, the Wrangler brings a slice of Americana to the UK. The latest model is far easier to live with than its predecessor, too, though it is still very much focused on its ability to take on the stickiest of circumstances.

Available in a range of eye-catching colours and with all manner of accessories and features, the latest Wrangler is just as capable as it is impressive to look at.

Subaru Forester

The front end design of the Forester has been updated

While the Subaru Forester might not have the same visual impact as others on this list, it shouldn’t be discounted. In fact, Subarus have been the go-to choices for drivers after something reliable for decades and the Forester, throughout its generations, has been a prime example of this.

The latest Forester is only available with Subaru’s e-Boxer hybrid setup, but thanks to a decent amount of ground clearance and permanent four-wheel-drive, it’s still a car that’ll handle plenty of abuse.

Isuzu D-Max

The D-Max has always been a reliable tool for those who need a no-nonsense pick-up

There’s nothing for out-and-out capability quite like a pick-up truck and the D-Max from Isuzu is a truck that has been providing off-road ability for a long time now. It was recently updated, however, introducing a slightly sharper exterior design and some much-needed upgrades for the interior.

However, it hasn’t lost sight of its capacity to take on the very worst conditions thanks to its tried-and-tested diesel engine, robust four-wheel-drive system and sturdy cabin build quality.

Volkswagen Amarok

The Amarok feels more composed at speed

If you want a pick-up truck which feels a little more car-like, then the top answer in recent times has been the Volkswagen Amarok. The first-generation Amarok set a new bar for pick-up truck comfort and now there’s a new version with even more technology and power.

It shares a platform with the latest Ford Ranger, too, with both receiving a range of strong diesel engines alongside a new interior which is far more tech-focused than before.