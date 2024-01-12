These are the best used electric car bargains

Last year proved to be a challenge for the electric car market, with the share of new EV registrations falling year-on-year.

Soaring electricity costs and the steep initial cost of new EVs meant private sales dropped quite significantly, and the news wasn’t all that much better for used models. According to Auto Trader, all of the top 10 used cars that dropped in price the most in December were EVs.

There are signs of things improving, though, with four of the five fastest-selling cars on Auto Trader in January being electric, with vehicles of this fuel type selling faster than petrol and diesel counterparts as a whole. It also means there are some terrific deals available on used EVs at the moment. We’ve picked out the best bargains available for a range of budgets.

Up to £5,000 – Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is one of the cheapest used EVs you can buy. (Nissan)

If you think electric cars have to be expensive, the Nissan Leaf will prove otherwise. It was the first mass-market EV back in 2011 and now represents exceptional value, with early examples available from as little as £3,500.

For this low price, you’ll be looking at a Leaf with the smallest 24kWh battery, which will only allow for a range of around 70 miles. But if you only drive locally and can charge at home, it offers the potential to significantly lower your running costs.

Up to £7,500 – Renault Zoe

The Renault Zoe is ideal for around town. (Renault)

The Renault Zoe is another early electric car, being introduced in 2013, with plenty of used examples now available for within this £7,500 budget. Most of them will use the smaller 22kWh battery, however, docking the range to only around 75 miles. You should also be aware that some used Zoes are subject to a battery leasing scheme where you pay so much to Renault a month to ensure the battery is in good health. Ideally, find one with an ‘owned’ battery that is exempt from the lease.

But the Zoe is otherwise a stylish, well-equipped EV that is easy to drive and works well around towns and cities.

Up to £10,000 – BMW i3

The BMW i3 offers a futuristic look for a bargain price. (BMW)

Increase your budget a bit more and you could be behind the wheel of a far more premium EV – the BMW i3. Introduced in 2013, this electric hatchback continues to look the part with a design that hasn’t aged at all in the decade since.

It’s not the most practical EV, and one at this price will come with the smaller 22kWh battery that can only travel around 70 miles on a charge. But the i3 is a cool electric car that offers great quality and is likely to bring minimal depreciation.

Up to £12,500 – Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Steep depreciation makes the Corsa a great used buy. (Vauxhall)

If you want an EV that is familiar to drive and look at, we highly recommend the Vauxhall Corsa Electric. Introduced in 2020, it brings the same sleek design as petrol versions of this supermini, along with generous equipment levels and a real-world range of around 175 miles.

While a new electric Corsa will set you back more than £30,000, steep depreciation means you can now pick up a three-year-old example for around £12,000 – similar to what a petrol automatic model of the same age would cost.

Up to £15,000 – MG5

The MG5 brings a long warranty and spacious interior for a low price. (MG)

MG has established itself as a key player in the electric car market, and its EVs are best known for one thing – their value for money. That’s especially true of the MG5 estate car, as you’re able to pick up a two-year-old example for just £14,000.

The MG5 isn’t the most stylish electric car, but brings a spacious interior and generous equipment levels, while you’ll have the remainder of MG’s seven-year warranty too. Expect a real-world range of around 180 miles.

Up to £20,000 – Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 represents exceptional value. (Tesla)

Tesla continues to be the ‘go-to’ electric car company, with its tech-laden vehicles continuing to be some of the most popular cars around. They’re increasingly becoming more affordable too, especially the Model 3 saloon, introduced in 2019.

While a new example will set you back £40,000, used Model 3s can now be had for less than half of that. With its modern interior, strong performance and a real-world range of around 215 miles (even on the cheapest versions), it’s one of the best used EVs you can buy.

Up to £25,000 – Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace is often wrongly overlooked on the used market. (Jaguar)

The Jaguar I-Pace is an EV that’s often wrongly overlooked. It was one of the first electric SUVs and even nearly six years after its introduction, the design is still modern inside and out and it’s among one of the best cars in its class to drive.

It remains on sale largely unchanged from when it first launched, and though a new I-Pace would set you back £70,000, you’re now able to pick up a low-mileage, high-spec example for well under £25,000. A real-world range of around 235 miles is excellent, too.