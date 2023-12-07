These are some of the best used cars for under £2,500

The cost-of-living crisis continues to affect many people in the UK, with owning and running a car being a primary outgoing for millions each month. Though a brand-new car might be a nice idea, there are still plenty of great used models out there that can be purchased for a more value-focused budget.

We’re looking at a budget of £2,500 for this feature, which takes in a number of cars of different shapes and sizes. As with all used car purchases, we’d make sure to do your research on any model you’re looking at at this price point, ensuring that it’s got a decent service history and has had all major works completed professionally.

Peugeot 308

The 308 is easy to drive

>

You can’t go far wrong with a French hatchback and the 308 from Peugeot is a fine example of one of the brand’s most successful models. This version, built between 2007 and 2013, is a great option for within our £2,500 budget and we were able to find many versions with low mileage and good service history.

It’s available with a wide range of engine choices, too, while when launched the 308 received a full five stars in Euro NCAP tests which makes it a very safe model.

Suzuki Alto

The Alto is one of Suzuki’s smallest models

>

If you’re after something a little newer but still quite budget-friendly then Suzuki Alto could be a good shout. We found plenty of examples of the Alto available with low miles and for well under our budget, while this Suzuki’s low insurance group means it could be a good option for new drivers who have just passed their tests, too.

With a 1.0-litre engine, the Alto will prove inexpensive to run while Suzuki’s solid reliability record should ensure it doesn’t cause too many mechanical headaches either.

Volkswagen Polo

The Polo should be a great fit for all types of drivers

>

There are few cars with quite such an all-rounder ability as the Volkswagen Polo. It’s been Volkswagen’s go-to compact hatch for decades, channelling some of the features of the larger Golf in a smaller and easier-to-park package.

This model, built between 2002 and 2009, makes for a fine used buy, too. It’s comfortable, quite roomy and won’t cost the earth to run either.

Honda Civic

The futuristic Civic brought a whole new look to this hatchback

>

The Civic is yet another very recognisable model, having gained a strong reputation for being pretty much bulletproof in terms of reliability. This eighth-generation Civic, produced between 2006 and 2011, brought forward a completely new styling direction with a far more futuristic appearance both inside and out.

Exceptionally reliable, this Civic will prove to be a hassle-free buy. Check out the diesel versions if you’re after really good efficiency on long journeys, too.

Mazda 6

The 6 is a superb long-distance cruiser

>

If you’re after something a little more upmarket, then check out the Mazda 6. It’s a large, comfortable saloon car which is particularly well-suited to long journeys while its plentiful legroom means that rear-seat passengers can get comfy during those trips as well.

Since the Mazda 6 is a great motorway cruiser expect to see quite high miles at this budget but, providing it has been well looked after, there’s no reason why the 6 can’t keep going for plenty of years to come.

Ford S-Max

The S-Max has a practical and spacious interior

>

Need to carry a few extra people? The S-Max is the car for the job. It’s a car which brought a sportier flavour to the MPV segment and today makes for a fine used buy if you need to take larger groups of people here and there.

The S-Max is good to drive, too, but it’s the seven-seat capacity which makes this a very handy used purchase.