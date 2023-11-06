These were the best-selling cars in October

October marked a good month for the new car market, with figures beating pre-pandemic levels as 153,529 cars were delivered, up 14.3 per cent year-on-year and representing a rise of 7.2 per cent on 2019, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The monthly list of best-sellers was packed with several familiar faces, though a few models stood out from the crowd. Let’s see who came out on top.

Ford Puma – 4,824

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car in the UK. (Ford)

It’s almost like the Fiesta never existed, isn’t it? The little supermini was taken off sale not too long ago, but it already seems like a distant memory as the Puma – which is actually based on the same platform as the Fiesta – soared to the top of the charts in October.

It brings a slightly raised ride height over the Fiesta, while a large 90-litre ‘MegaBox’ – an underfloor storage area in the boot – makes this compact car a lot more practical than you might think.

Mini – 3,779

(Mini)

The popularity of the Mini Hatch continues to rise, despite the arrival of a brand-new version which will replace the current generation shortly. It’s the Mini’s personalisation and high level of quality which shines through, but it’s also great to drive.

Available with a variety of engine choices, the Mini is a good fit for a variety of drivers. Plus, there’s an electric version for drivers who would rather have a battery-powered alternative.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,464

The Corsa gains a new ‘Long Range’ version. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa rounded out the top three in October’s best-sellers, with this smart-looking hatch having a big presence on the UK’s roads. Vauxhall recently announced a revised version of the Corsa, too, which adds a sharper exterior design with Vauxhall’s eye-catching ‘Vizor’ front end look.

As before, the Corsa can be specified with a number of engine options including an efficient electric version which has just gained a new larger battery variant which can return up to 246 miles between charges.

Volkswagen Polo – 3,426

A full width lightbar sits at the front of the car

The Polo is often seen as a go-to in the hatchback segment, owing to its solid build quality and surprisingly practical interior which has more space than you might expect from a car of this size.

Despite the rising popularity of the SUVs and crossovers, the Polo is a car which remains popular with buyers, reflected in the 3,246 models which were registered during the month.

BMW 1 Series – 3,424

(BMW)

BMW’s 1 Series combines the premium feel that people expect from the German brand with all of the space and practicality that you want from a traditional hatchback. It’s more modern looking than ever, too, while inside there’s some of BMW’s latest technology.

It’s good to drive and refined at speeds, while sportier M135i versions inject some additional pace for those who want it.

Kia Sportage – 3,422

(Kia)

Kia’s Sportage has become a central feature in the Korean firm’s line-up, with this well-made and well-equipped SUV providing a whole lot for a price that is within budget for many families. Moreover, it’s efficient and feels robustly built throughout.

The Sportage has some clean-running engine choices accompanying it, while Kia’s standard seven-year warranty ensures there’s plenty of mechanical cover should something arise.

Peugeot 2008 – 3,145

The 2008 receives various styling updates, including a body-coloured grille. (Peugeot)

Peugeot has really come into its own of late with a range of cars which stand out from the crowd thanks to distinctive styling. The 2008 is the firm’s smallest SUV, but it delivers a whole lot in a small package.

There’s Peugeot’s clever i-Cockpit system – which replaces the conventional dials for a digital setup and incorporates a compact, go-kart-like steering wheel – alongside plenty of other in-car tech. The electric e-2008 is impressive, too.

Audi A3 – 3,012

The A3 is a great upmarket family hatch. (Audi)

Like the BMW 1 Series, Audi’s A3 is a car which blends together a high-end finish with some real versatility. It’s one of Audi’s core models as a result and is often seen as a gateway vehicle into the brand’s range.

The A3 can be kitted out with an efficient plug-in hybrid setup, too, though its more ‘regular’ range of engines does well in terms of fuel economy, too.

Ford Kuga – 2,948

(Ford)

The Kuga is a hugely popular car here in the UK and is one of Ford’s key SUV models as a result. Good to drive and well-equipped inside, the Kuga’s robust build quality makes it a great option for families who want a dependable all-rounder.

Like others here you can get it with a hybrid setup to help reduce fuel bills and make daily driving a little more affordable.

Volvo XC40 – 2,577

The XC40 is currently the entry point to the Volvo range. (Volvo)

Pitching in at tenth place is Volvo’s XC40. It’s the most compact SUV that the firm offers, but inside its relatively small dimensions, it features some excellent build quality and plenty of features, including an infotainment system which uses Android’s Automotive service as a base.

It can only be specified with petrol-based hybrid setups, too, or as a fully electric version.