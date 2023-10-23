These are some of the best electric SUVs on sale today

Lotus Eletre

The SUV bodystyle is one that has proven immensely popular to the creators of electric cars. Not only are they bang on trend for buyers, but they also bring a larger footprint which means, in turn, you’re able to fit bigger batteries with longer ranges.

Needless to say, some of the first of the ‘new wave’ of electric vehicles on our roads were SUVs and it’s a segment which has expanded over time. Let’s take a look at some of the best around today.

Mercedes EQC

The huge front grille is hard to miss

The EQC was one of the first models to enter into the new Mercedes ‘EQ’ range of electric vehicles and it has only risen in popularity since its arrival. It’s got all of the hallmark Mercedes touches such as a sleek exterior design and plenty of in-car tech, while all versions of the EQC are refined and comfortable to drive.

You should see up to 259 miles of electric-only power from the EQC, but it’s this car’s refinement which really shines through.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Air suspension helps to give a plush ride

Much like the EQC, the e-tron was the start of a whole new breed of electric cars for Audi. This year, Audi re-badged the e-tron to ‘Q8 e-tron’ to help distinguish it from the rest of the firm’s battery-powered models while giving it a few choice updates.

You might notice that it’s got Audi’s new ‘flat’ logo design at the front and rear, while a range of up to 330 miles means the Q8 e-tron isn’t adverse to longer road trips.

BMW iX

The iX offers one of the best interiors of any EV. (BMW)

The iX sits as BMW’s flagship in its range of electric vehicles, which is probably why it’s absolutely brimmed with features including a widescreen infotainment display which incorporates loads of features.

The iX is great to drive, too, and it’s got a claimed range of up to 380 miles from a single charge. Even ‘regular’ versions of the iX will manage 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus will soon be introducing the electric Eletre SUV, which is being built in China. (Lotus)

The arrival of a large, relatively heavy battery-powered Lotus was met with some criticism by hardened fans of the Norfolk-based brand, which has always been behind particularly lightweight sporting models.

But the Eletre has been executed very well. It’s one of the most dynamic cars of its type to drive, while its 373-mile range is impressive.

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda’s Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform

Skoda’s Enyaq is often seen as one of the go-to models in the electric SUV segment, owing to its great range – which is up to 339 miles in certain models – and it’s affordable price with plentiful standard equipment.

Skoda has also just given the Enyaq a slight tweak, revising its infotainment system while incorporating a handful of new features.

Tesla Model Y

(Tesla)

It’s hard to mention electric cars without talking about Tesla and the Model Y is a car which has been proving really popular here in the UK. Tesla took its Model 3 saloon and gave it a more upright, SUV-like stance with the end result being the Model Y.

It brings access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network and has a range of up to 319 miles too.

Genesis GV60

(Genesis)

Genesis remains a relative newcomer to the UK car scene, but it has quickly been expanding its range and now offers some of the sharpest EVs around. Its core offering is the GV60, which is an electric car that majors on refinement and overall comfort.