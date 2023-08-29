These are the best cars for students

As the academic year begins all over again, many people will be heading to university or college, perhaps for the first time.

Keeping mobile during this time is important, and amid regular rail disputes, if you want to be able to be able to travel freely, there is nothing quite like a car to help keep you on the move. With money likely to be tight as a student, let’s take a look at the best-used car options that take into account the cost to buy, running costs and reliability.

Volkswagen Up!

The Up!’s low running costs make it ideal for students. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Up! has become one of the most popular cars for younger drivers, and it’s easy to see why as this VW’s small 1.0-litre petrol engines give it very low insurance groups (which is what helps to dictate the cost of your premium) and impressive fuel economy.

While the Up! is billed as a city car, it’s surprisingly capable at higher speeds and could be ideal for longer trips across the country to see friends and family. There is a whole range of versions and special editions available – including a Beats model that comes with an upgraded sound system. You can pick up a high-mileage 2012 Volkswagen Up! from around £3,500.

Dacia Sandero

The Sandero is ideal for those wanting a fairly new car at a very low price. (Dacia)

The Dacia Sandero is best known for being the cheapest new car over the years, and for that reason, it makes it an excellent used buy if you’re shopping on a budget. The Sandero is primarily made from Renault parts, with the French firm owning Dacia, and it has a good reputation for reliability.

It’s certainly not the most stylish or premium car – and entry-level models are rather basic – but if you’re looking for an inexpensive car to get you from A to b, the Sandero punches well above its weight. You can pick up a 2013 example from around £2,500.

Mazda 2

The Mazda2 is ideal for those shopping for reliability. (Mazda)

If you’re looking for reliability, a general rule is to look at cars from Japanese firms, as these usually perform the best in this respect. One of the best small cars from this corner of the world is the Mazda2.

This is a stylish supermini that’s great fun to drive as well, while it comes generously equipped – most models come with a seven-inch screen with navigation and alloy wheels. We’d recommend a third-generation Mazda2, introduced in 2015 and which remains on sale. It’s a little bit more expensive, though, as the cheapest examples of this age start from around £5,000.

Toyota Aygo

The Aygo is ideal for students shopping on a budget. (Toyota)

The Toyota Aygo, along with its Citroen C1 and Peugeot 107 siblings, are some of the most popular first cars about, and it’s easy to see why with this city car’s low cost. Prices for an older Aygo, which was first introduced in 2005, start from just £1,250, while with low insurance groups and tax of only about £20 a year, it’s a terrific buy for those looking to keep costs down, and save money for other things!

Despite being almost 20 years since it was first introduced, the Aygo has aged well, and is pretty dependable when it comes to reliability too. Small dimensions also make it an absolute doddle to park, though the boot is absolutely tiny.

Fiat 500

The Fiat 500 majors on style. (Fiat)

If you want your motor to stand out in your college or university car park, you’ll want something with the style of the Fiat 500. This retro-styled supermini was revived in 2008 and has been a best-seller ever since, not least with younger drivers.

There’s a great range of versions available, including special editions in association with fashion brands like Gucci and Diesel. Slightly higher insurance groups mean premiums might be a bit higher, but it should still be fairly affordable. You can pick up an early Fiat 500 from around £2,000.

Smart ForFour

The Forfour is ideal around the city. (Smart)

Smart might be best known for its small ForTwo but we reckon the ForFour is a better option. As its name suggests, with a set of rear doors it can seat four people, yet remains relatively compact. It’s fantastic around cities owing to its super small turning circle that makes it very easy to park and manoeuvre.

Insurance premiums are very low on the ForFour, particularly those with the 70bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine. It’s stylish to look at too, with most examples having a two-tone paint scheme. We’d advise a second-generation version of this Smart, launched in 2015. The cheapest examples of this age start from around £4,000.

Seat Ibiza

The Ibiza looks especially stylish in three-door SportsCoupe guise. (Seat)

If you’re looking for something a bit roomier and better suited to longer trips, we would advise a Seat Ibiza. Arguably more stylish and also cheaper than its Volkswagen Polo sibling, it’s another popular choice with younger drivers.