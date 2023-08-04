These were July’s most popular new cars

July was a stellar month for new car sales, with 143,921 new models being registered – a 28.3 per cent increase on the same period in 2022.

A sharp uptick in large fleet registrations and growing demand for electric vehicles helped to see sales grow, with registrations up every month of 2023 so far.

But what are the cars that are going down the best with buyers? Here were the most popular new cars in July.

1. Ford Puma – 4,124 registrations

The Puma is now the UK’s most popular car. (Ford)

Ford’s Puma appears to have taken the place of the recently-discontinued Fiesta as the UK’s most popular new car. With 4,124 registrations in July, it was not only the most popular car last month, but also the best-selling overall so far in 2023.

The Puma’s combination of affordability and low running costs from its mild-hybrid system helps to aid its success, as it does its sporty driving experience and surprisingly practical interior.

2. Kia Sportage – 3,060

The Sportage is helping to drive Kia’s success. (Kia)

Kia is now one of the most popular car firms in the UK, and a key driver of its success is the Sportage, which was the second best-selling vehicle in July, with 3,060 registrations.

This family SUV is an ideal choice because of its practical interior, while the choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models – along with standard petrol versions – aids its appeal. Kia’s seven-year warranty is ideal for those looking to keep their car for a number of years.

3. Nissan Qashqai – 3,032

The Qashqai is still a very popular choice. (Nissan)

Though Nissan’s Qashqai faces more competition than ever, this British-built crossover is still able to hold its own, and with 3,032 registrations in July, was the third most popular new car.

The Qashqai’s success has been aided further by the introduction of a new hybrid version, which Nissan calls e-Power. Aiming to offer an EV-like driving experience, it brings enhanced efficiency and stronger performance than the standard model.

4. Vauxhall Mokka – 3,002

The Mokka has overtaken the Corsa to become Vauxhall’s most popular car in July. (Vauxhall)

It’s representative of the current trend for SUVs that Vauxhall’s Mokka crossover outsold the Corsa in July, with just over 3,000 examples of this stylish crossover being registered.

The Mokka is packed with technology while offering more space than superminis like the Corsa. While petrol models can still be bought, it’s the option of the Mokka Electric that helps to attract more customers to the Vauxhall brand.

5. Hyundai Tucson – 2,608

The Tucson’s striking design has gone down well with buyers. (Hyundai)

If you’re looking for a strikingly-styled SUV, they don’t get much bolder than the latest Hyundai Tucson. Buyers clearly like its looks, with 2,608 examples of the Tucson registered in July.

It’s based on the same underpinnings as the Kia Sportage but gets even more in the way of technology. The hybrid versions are proving especially popular with those looking to reduce their running costs.

6. Vauxhall Corsa – 2,543

The Corsa was the only supermini to make the top 10 list in July. (Vauxhall)

The list of best-selling cars was once dominated by superminis, but in July it was only the Vauxhall Corsa from this class that appeared in the top 10 – a true sign of the thirst for SUVs.

With more than 2,500 new Corsas registered in July, it’s an impressive effort and shows buyers still do want lower-cost, smaller cars. A refreshed version of the Corsa will soon be available too, bringing more technology, a sharper design and longer range in the case of the Electric version.

7. Ford Kuga – 2,530

The Kuga has become one of Ford’s best sellers. (Ford)

The Kuga is a car for all occasions. It’s large, spacious and has a well-sized boot, which makes it an ideal pick for families or drivers who require a little extra space. Though Ford is pushing hard for electrification, it’s more ‘usual’ cars like the Kuga that are still remaining popular.

The latest generation of Kuga looks sharper than ever, too, and you can even get it with a very efficient plug-in hybrid setup to help drive down fuel costs.

8. Audi A3 – 2,530

The A3 is a great upmarket family hatch. (Audi)

The Audi A3 has been a mainstay in the hatchback segment for a long time now, providing drivers with a comfortable and refined option that has more than just a sprinkling of premium touches that people would expect from a car with four rings on the bonnet.

The latest A3 is the most tech-heavy to date, too, with a large central screen and a clear ‘Digital Cockpit’ display replacing the conventional dials.

9. Toyota Aygo X – 2,353

The Aygo proves there is plenty of life left in the city car. (Toyota)

Though crossovers are proving to be a real hit with buyers at the moment, it would seem that there’s life in the compact car yet – shown by the Toyota Aygo X’s ninth-place positioning in this month’s list.

It follows a traditional recipe, with super-compact proportions and a small, frugal engine combining to create a car which isn’t overly expensive to run but feels easy and simple to drive.

10. Tesla Model Y – 2,284

The Model Y is the only pure-EV in the top 10. (Tesla)

Tesla’s Model Y has just nipped in at the last spot of this top ten list, despite coming out in first place during June. The Model Y has a number of plus-points; it’s packed with technology, has a decent range regardless of specification and allows access to Tesla’s excellent network of Superchargers.