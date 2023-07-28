These are the best Ulez-compliant cars for under £5,000

London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was first introduced in April 2019, and though first only targeting the most central parts of the capital, it has expanded since.

Despite several councils trying to challenge its expansion further by taking it to the High Court, Transport for London (TfL) is pushing ahead with its extension. On August 29, the zone will grow to include many areas within the M25, including Bromley, Dagenham, Hayes and Croydon to name just a few.

Cars and vans have to meet certain emissions requirements to be able to escape the £12.50 daily Ulez charge. For petrol models, this is the Euro 4 emissions standard, which became mandatory in 2006, and therefore any petrol vehicle first registered after this date will be exempt. For diesel, however, these have to be Euro 6, which wasn’t introduced until September 2015.

As a result, it means many living in and around London may be driving a non-Ulez-compliant car, which can quickly get expensive if using your vehicle daily within the zone. In a cost-of-living crisis, it might seem a worrying prospect having to change car in order to meet the regulations. However, there are plenty of affordable used cars available. Here are the most costing under £5,000.

Volkswagen Up!

Volkswagen’s Up! is very capable for such a small car. (Volkswagen)

If you’re looking to downsize or want something smaller to drive within the Ulez zone, the Volkswagen Up! is a great choice. It might sit in the ‘city car’ class, but its talents stretch far beyond this billing.

Easier to drive and even simpler to park, the Up!’s small petrol engines ensure great efficiency, while it also sits in a low insurance group, helping to bring premiums down. Introduced in 2012, you can pick up an example with around 70,000 miles from £4,000.

Nissan Leaf

The Leaf is one of the most affordable used EVs on the market. (Nissan)

All electric cars are exempt from Ulez, while if you’re looking to drive more centrally, they’re also exempt from the separate Congestion Charge, just as long as they’re pre-registered with TfL. You might expect all electric cars to cost well beyond £5,000, but an exception to the rule is the Nissan Leaf.

It was the first true mass-market EV, and as a result there are plenty available, and with prices starting from just £3,500. Early Nissan Leafs had a small battery, and as a result, the real-world range won’t be much more than 60 miles, but if you only drive locally, that should prove plenty.

Ford Fiesta

The Fiesta is one of the most popular used cars. (Ford)

There are few more popular cars than the Ford Fiesta, and this supermini is an ideal car to beat the Ulez charge with. There are thousands for sale at any one time, and with prices starting from less than £1,000, it’s very affordable too.

If your budget can stretch, we’d recommend a newer sixth-generation car, sold between 2008 and 2017, and you can pick a tidy example up from around £2,000. The Fiesta is good to drive, practical and is available with a range of engines to suit your needs – just make sure it’s a petrol registered after 2006 to be Ulez compliant.

Honda CR-V

The CR-V has an excellent reliability reputation. (Honda)

If you want something a bit bigger, there are plenty of Ulez-compliant SUVs available for a low price. Diesel engines were always typically more popular in cars like these, but you should root out petrol models instead to be compliant with Ulez.

One of the best is the third-generation Honda CR-V, sold between 2007 and 2012. Offering plenty of interior space, it’s also renowned for its reliability and superb build quality. You can pick up an example with 100,000 miles on the clock from around £3,500.

Peugeot 308

The Peugeot 308 is one of few newer diesel cars available for under £5,000. (Peugeot)

Because of the tighter rules surrounding diesel vehicles and Ulez, it means the number of compliant vehicles available for less than £5,000 is limited. But if you’d still prefer a diesel, one of the best affordable choices is the second-generation Peugeot 308.

You’ll need an example registered after September 2015 to be compliant, and at this price it will be the ultra-efficient 1.6-litre diesel engine under the bonnet. It’s terrific on fuel, while low CO2 emissions means it’s free to tax as well. You’ll need to use most of the £5,000 budget to get behind the wheel, however.

Audi A4

The A4 is a more upmarket Ulez-compliant choice. (Audi)

If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket, it’s surprising just how far this budget can go. And it could get get you behind the wheel of Audi’s A4 executive car. Here we’re looking at the fourth-generation model, sold between 2008 and 2016. It will need to be a petrol example of this age to be Ulez compliant for this budget, too.

The A4’s build quality is superb, while this Audi also offers a comfortable ride and plenty of creature comforts, with many examples featuring the likes of heated seats. Used prices start from as little as £2,500.

Vauxhall Zafira

The seven-seat Vauxhall Zafira is available from just £1,500. (Vauxhall)

Finding a Ulez-compliant seven-seater is far more difficult than you might expect, but one of the most popular choices available is the Vauxhall Zafira MPV. It’s certainly not the most exciting car on the road, but it makes up for that with its spaciousness and flexible interior. The second-generation model, sold between 2005 and 2014) is fairly stylish by class standards too.