These are the best used family cars for under £5,000

A car is essential for many families, especially for those that don’t live in inner-city areas.

New cars have jumped in price in recent years, however, and the cheapest new Ford Focus, as an example, will now cost £27,000. Even when you consider it on finance, it’s a significant purchase.

But what if you want a family car for a more affordable price? Here we’ve picked out some great used options of various shapes and sizes for less than £5,000.

Honda Civic

The Civic has a great reputation for reliability. (Honda)

If your car’s reliability is one of the key considerations when buying a used car, starting with a car from Honda is a great choice. This brand’s models are known for their dependability and to look after their owners for years and years.

One of the best used Hondas to go for is the Civic. Choose an eighth-generation car (sold between 2006 and 2011) and you’ll get a practical, comfortable and well-equipped hatchback. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is a real highlight, too. Clean and well-looked-after examples can be bought for around £2,500.

Dacia Duster

The Duster’s low price is ideal for those shopping on a budget. (Dacia)

Dacia has built an entire reputation based on its cars offering superb value for money, and if you’re shopping on a budget, they’re hard to beat. Our vote goes to the Duster crossover, introduced in 2013.

It’s a relatively compact SUV but offers a great deal of interior space, and has a good reputation for reliability. It is quite basic inside, though, and be aware that Dacia’s safety record isn’t all that impressive. The petrol engines can also be quite underpowered, so the turbocharged 1.5-litre will likely make more sense. You’ll get a tidy example for around £4,000.

Volkswagen Passat Estate

The Passat Estate’s huge boot is ideal for family life. (Volkswagen)

Estate cars might not be the ‘coolest’ family cars, but their huge practicality makes them ideal. One of the best used wagons is the Volkswagen Passat Estate. We would opt for a ‘B7’ mode, which was on sale between 2011 and 2014.

It’s got a huge 603-litre boot, which is ideal for family holidays, or if you have a large dog to transport, for example. The interior quality is excellent, as well, while the diesel engines offer plenty of performance and good fuel economy. You might have to buy a higher-mileage car, but as long as it has been maintained and serviced regularly, it shouldn’t be a problem. Spending £4,500 will get you a well-specced and well-maintained Passat of this age.

Ford S-Max

Seven seats makes the S-Max a very practical choice. (Ford)

If you’ve got a large family or young kids, a seven-seater can often be a must. One of the best used cars with three rows of seats is the Ford S-Max, first introduced in 2006. It’s more interesting than many MPVs of this type, too, being sportier to drive and more stylish as well.

Despite that, the S-Max still has a huge boot and can accommodate seven with ease, though the seats fold flat into the floor when they’re not needed. Expect to pay around £3,000 for the cheapest, well-maintained models.

Vauxhall Insignia

Used Insignias can be bought from just £1,500. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has recently ended production of its Insignia due to slow sales, but when this model was first launched in 2009, it was among one of the most popular new cars around. The Insignia can be bought as a saloon, large hatchback or an estate, and it’s the latter two that are the best options for a family car.

It’s an absolute bargain, too, with tidy, usable examples available from as little as £1,500. With the Insignia’s hugely practical interior, comfortable ride and fairly sleek looks, it makes for a great used buy.

Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is capable away from tarmac. (Toyota)

If you want a family car a little more rugged, how about a look at Toyota’s RAV4. It’s another vehicle with a great reliability reputation, and with genuine off-roading ability, could be useful if you live off the beaten track or want something a touch more adventurous.

Our pick of the RAV4 line-up would be a third-generation model, on sale between 2006 and 2012. You should be able to pick up an example from around £3,000. These Toyotas also come well-equipped, with solid build quality being ideal for putting up with family life.

Skoda Octavia

Sportier vRS versions can also be bought with the Skoda Octavia. (Skoda)

Skoda’s Octavia has always been a great choice in the family car segments, with its huge interior making it far roomier compared to its rivals, most of which are typically more expensive.