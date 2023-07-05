These were the best-selling cars in June

Tesla Model Y

June has proven to be another bumper month for the new car industry, with registrations continuing to rise for the eleventh consecutive month.

As we’ve seen in previous months, the registration figures for electric vehicles have soared upwards, rising by 39.4 per cent. In fact, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which published the figures, has called for the government to cut VAT to push uptake even further.

Here, we’re going to take a look at the most popular models from the month.

Tesla Model Y – 5,539 registrations

The Model Y was the most popular car in June. (Tesla)

Tesla’s Model Y has scored the top spot during June’s figures, with an impressive 5,539 units registered during the month. Tesla continues to experience high demand in the UK, with buyers shifting towards Model Y and Model 3 versions since the American firm made its existing Model S and Model X models left-hand-drive-only.

The crossover-style Model Y brings a decent amount of space and, in typical Tesla fashion, absolutely loads of technology.

Ford Puma – 5,435

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car. (Ford)

There doesn’t seem to be anything that can dampen demand for the Ford Puma, with this Fiesta-based crossover an ever-present sight in this monthly list of best-sellers. In fact, Ford registered 5,435 units during the month.

The Puma’s popularity lies in its slightly raised driving position, cleverly packaged interior and surprisingly involving driving experience.

Vauxhall Corsa – 4,146

The Corsa bucks the SUV trend. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has done well to transfer the Corsa name into the modern electrified age, with this compact hatch’s electric version providing popular with a lot of drivers who appreciate its good range and well-specified cabin.

It’s also good to drive and nicely built. It’s probably why Vauxhall managed to register 4,146 of them during the month.

Hyundai Tucson – 3,588

The Tucson makes a great family car. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Tucson is another car which consistently appears on this list of best-selling models. This striking-looking SUV is packed with standard equipment, but it’s also very well made which makes it ideally suited for families.

Available with a range of electrified hybrid engines, the Tucson is also very appealing because of its efficiency and low running costs.

Nissan Juke – 3,256

The Juke has recently benefitted from new hybrid engines. (Nissan)

The Juke is a car which continues to go from strength to strength. As a compact crossover, it’s great for people who are a little pushed for space or want a car that’ll easily cope with life in the city or town.

Hybrid engines also make the Juke a very efficient car to run, while this Nissan’s quirky styling helps it to stand out from the crowd.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,232

The Qashqai continues to sell in significant numbers. (Nissan)

Often referred to as ‘the original crossover’, the Qashqai has, in its latest generation, morphed into an even more premium and high-end-feeling model than ever. Clever hybrid engines also help to reduce running costs.

It’s got some clever tech on-board, too, but has also been fitted with practical features like doors which open wider than normal to help when fitting a child seat.

Mini – 3,222

The Mini Hatch continues to be a popular choice. (Mini)

The Mini Hatch is a car that is seemingly immune to a downturn. Each month it appears in this list, with buyers continuing to flock to this well-styled and nicely specified model. The Electric version is also commendable, though its shorter range does mean it’s more closely suited to urban driving.

There’s also the more practical five-door option on offer. It’s expected that Mini will be revealing a new version of the hatch soon but for now, it’s still a very popular option.

Toyota Yaris – 3,162

The Yaris uses a hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

The Yaris has, for many years, been a go-to option for people after low running costs and great levels of reliability. That hasn’t changed with the latest generation, either, which has only added in a clever hybrid powertrain to help boost efficiency.

It’s also great to drive and, for such a compact car, impressively practical.

Kia Sportage – 3,081

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular in the list of best-selling cars. (Kia)

The Sportage is now a regular sight in the list of best-selling cars and stands out as one of the best all-round family crossovers on the market. Coming with Kia’s seven-year warranty, it also comes generously equipped and offers plenty of interior space.

Kia also offers a broad range of engine options, including petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Vauxhall Mokka – 3,034

The Mokka stands out with its bold design. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s latest Mokka sneaks into the top 10, with just over 3,000 examples registered in June. This latest version of its compact crossover stands out with a striking design – one that has gone on to influence a range of new Vauxhalls.