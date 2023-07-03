7 popular destinations that will soon be in London’s ULEZ

Ulez expansion

London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) was first introduced in April 2019, and while initially focused on central areas of the capital, it was expanded in October 2021 to include everything inside the North Circular and South Circular.

On August 29, however, ULEZ expands significantly once again, and will cover all London boroughs. Motorists that don’t have a car meeting the ULEZ requirements face paying £12.50 to drive within the area, and fines of £90 for breaching it. You can check on Transport for London’s website to see if your car meets the requirements.

The ULEZ standards for cars and vans are:

Such is the expansion of the zone, it means it won’t just affect those living in London, but also those driving to various places and attractions, even if they might not seem all that ‘central’. Let’s take a look at seven popular places where drivers will soon face paying for the ULEZ.

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow will soon lie within the expanded zone. (PA/Steve Parsons)

Heathrow is the biggest airport in the UK, with millions of passengers travelling through it every year. Many in the UK also travel to it by car. However, from August 29, Heathrow and all its official car parks will be within the expanded zone. And only by a fraction as the nearby M25 is excluded from ULEZ.

It means thousands of motorists who don’t have a compliant car will suddenly face the £12.50 charge, which becomes £25 if returning on another day. It’s worth noting that you only need to pay the charge when your car moves – so you won’t need to pay for each day your vehicle is parked at Heathrow, just when you arrive and leave.

Wembley

Those visiting Wembley by car will soon risk ULEZ fines and charges. (PA/Bradley Collyer)

Wembley is the home of English football, and with 90,000 seats, it’s the largest sporting venue in Europe after Camp Nou in Barcelona. Not only does it host football, but various other sporting events, such as NFL, as well as gigs from global megastars throughout the year.

While Wembley was previously just outside the ULEZ expansion, from August 29, it will become part of it If you want to avoid paying the charge if your car isn’t exempt, you’ll have to make your way to Wembley another way.

Hampton Court Palace

Hampton Court Palace is another popular attraction that will soon be covered in the expanded ULEZ. (PA/Jonathan Brady)

Hampton Court Palace in Molesey, West London, is one of the grandest buildings of its kind in the UK. Used by King Henry VIII and all six wives, more than half a million people visit a year, helped by popular events like the RHS’ Garden Festival.

It’s another popular attraction that drivers visiting Hampton Court Palace face paying the £12.50 daily charge for, however, if using a none compliant vehicle.

Twickenham

Twickenham is one of the largest rugby stadiums in the world. (PA/Mike Egerton)

While Twickenham might be located further outside central London than Wembley, it’s another popular attraction that will soon be located within the ULEZ zone, due to its particularly large expansion into South West London.

Twickenham is known to be the home of English rugby, and it’s one of the largest stadiums in the world for the sport. After Wembley, it’s the second largest stadium in the UK too, with a capacity of 82,000.

Wimbledon

Wimbledon will also fall within the expanded ULEZ. (PA/Steven Paston)

For a fortnight every summer Wimbledon in South West London becomes the global centre of the world for tennis. With roughly half a million people attending over the course of the tournament, it’s a hugely popular event.

But those visiting Wimbledon by car or van will now face the event being within side the expanded ULEZ, and face charges and penalties for driving a non-compliant car.

Chessington World of Adventures

Chessington World of Adventures is a popular attraction for families. (PA/Gareth Fuller)

Compared to many other similar attractions, Chessington World of Adventures is quite centrally located to the capital. Unfortunately, due to the ULEZ expansion on August 29, it means that it will soon fall within the area.

Chessington World of Adventures is a key attraction, especially for families, because of its theme park, zoo and aquarium. Because it is only just located in ULEZ, motorists with non-compliant cars might be able to park just outside of the area to avoid paying the charge.

Richmond Park

Richmond Park is the largest royal Ppark in London. (PA/Zac Goodwin)

Richmond Park in South West London is the capital’s largest royal park, covering a vast area of 2,500 acres. Known internationally for its wildlife and conservation.