The motoring events to check out this summer

The summer is on the horizon and with it comes a host of great motoring events. In fact, with events dotted up and down the country there’s likely to be something for everyone. From high-octane motorsport-inspired drives to more classic car-orientated days out, you’re sure to find something up your street.

So clear the diary and get that pen ready as we check out some of the motoring events you need to get to this summer.

The Brooklands Festival of Motorsport – June 18-19 – from £19.95 for adults

The Festival of Motorsport includes cars of all ages and types (Brooklands Museum)

If you love all things racing, then The Brooklands Festival of Motorsport should be firmly on your must-see list. Located in Weybridge, Surrey, the festival sees both current and vintage cars taking part in Speed Trials at Mercedes-Benz World on the Saturday, followed by Driving Tests on the Sunday.

There’s something for the whole family, with live music, car and motor club display and a full concours display to take in.

Goodwood Festival of Speed – July 13-16 – Adult tickets from £60

The Festival of Speed is one of the biggest events in the motoring calendar (Nigel Harniman)

Arguably one of the biggest events in the motoring calendar, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a true celebration of everything fast-paced. Taking place at the Goodwood Estate near Chichester, West Sussex, the Festival of Speed sees cars and motorbikes taking to the famous hill climb.

It’s a chance to get up close to some of the latest cars, too, and have a glimpse at the future of motoring.

Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional – July 29 – from £25

The Festival of the Unexceptional celebrates unsung motoring heroes (Nick Chivers/Hagerty)

Set within the stunning backdrop of Grimsthorpe Castle, Grimsthorpe, the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional is a day for often-overlooked cars to shine. This year’s show features cars built between 1968 and 1998, meaning that there’s something to interest everyone.

So if you’re more interested in ‘regular’ cars that have some real history, head to this truly off-the-wall festival.

The British Motor Show – August 17-20 – adult tickets from £23.50

(British Motor Show)

The British Motor Show returns to the Farnborough International Expo Centre as an even bigger event, bringing even more displays and features than 2022’s event. There’s the chance to see some of the latest cars and even test drive a selection of models, while live arena stunt displays are there to enthral as well.

There’s also a new hall dedicated to motorbikes, e-bikes and scooters, as well as a full supercar paddock to check.

Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance – August 30 – September 2 – adult tickets from £50

The 328 GTS is as fresh as the day it rolled off the production line

Salon Prive Concours d’Elégance, which takes place at Blenheim Palace, is one of the most prestigious events on the calendar. Packed with some of the most valuable cars on the planet, it’s a real celebration of the pinnacle of motoring.

Though some tickets will set you back hundreds of pounds, the finale of the Salon Prive week sees the show opened to the public for a more budget-friendly option.

Goodwood Revival – September 8-10 – Tickets from £67

(Goodwood)

Celebrating the motoring of yesteryear, the Goodwood Revival is one of the final events of the summer season. Taking place at the historic circuit – as opposed to the famous ‘Hill’ in the Festival of Speed – the Revival is a theatrical day out which is great for all of the family.