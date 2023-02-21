These are some of the best cars to get on the new ‘23’ plate

New reg date

March 2023 brings the arrival of the new ‘23’ number plate in the UK. It usually kickstarts a fresh interest in the new car market, with the promise of brighter weather often meaning that more people are thinking about getting out on the road.

The ‘23’ plate is also set to grace some really interesting new metal – there are plenty of brand-new cars that’ll feature the ‘23’ plate when it arrives next month. Here, we’re picking out some of the best.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In

The Plug-in hybrid retains the standard car’s agile handling. (Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo’s Tonale forms the entry point to the Italian firm’s range, with its sleek looks and relatively raised driving position ensuring that it really keys into the ongoing craze for crossovers.

But alongside the regular mild-hybrid petrol that the Tonale was originally launched with, it has recently been bolstered with the addition of a super-clean plug-in hybrid engine that’s capable of travelling for up to 43 miles on electric-only power.

Bentley Bentayga EWB

The Bentayga EWB uses a V8 engine for propulsion

Bentley has made its Bentayga SUV even more luxurious with the introduction of an Extended Wheelbase – or EWB – version. It makes this SUV even more spacious, with rear-seat passengers treated to an experience similar to the one you’d get from a first-class plane seat.

Bentley also offers the same expansive level of customisation that is available with all of its cars, bringing numerous choices for colours, trim and interior materials.

BMW M3 Touring

The M3 Touring is finally here

The new BMW M3 Touring has arrived as the car that nearly all enthusiasts have been calling for. Though firms such as Audi and Mercedes have created their own performance estate cars for a number of years, BMW has always refrained from making its own version – until now, that is.

With a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, a high-end interior and all-wheel-drive, the M3 Touring could be the performance car for all occasions.

Citroen e-C4 X

The e-C4 X offers good value and lots of comfort. (Citroen)

Citroen isn’t hanging around when it comes to electrification, with battery-assisted models appearing throughout its product range. One of the latest to go all electric is the e-C4 X, a car that aims to blend the looks of an SUV with the practicality of a hatchback.

With a 50kWh battery, it can return a claimed range of up to 222 miles, while rapid charging means a 10-80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 30 minutes.

DS 3

Design updates are very subtle. (DS)

The new electric DS 3 has arrived, with a slightly tweaked exterior and a revamped interior which brings a greater level of technology than before. Its 10.3-inch infotainment screen is clearer and easier to operate than before, while its exterior design is smarter too and is more aerodynamic than before, boosting efficiency in the process.

At 251 miles of range, it has 52 more miles to offer than its predecessor, while a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in a speedy 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford’s tough Ranger Raptor is back for a new generation. (Ford)

The previous-generation Ranger Raptor went down as one of Ford’s most exciting pick-ups, with the off-road-focused model bringing some serious capability as well as a whole load of fun.

The latest version takes things up a notch, ditching the turbocharged diesel engine of its predecessor and replacing it with a punchy V6. It’s still got the same level of go-anywhere ability, mind you.

Honda Civic Type R

The new Civic Type R is great on track, too

The Honda Civic Type R has established itself as one of the go-to hot hatches. It’s been around for a little while, too, and despite this has proven time and time again that it’s the car for people who want a fun – yet usable – performance car.

The new model – which is based on the latest generation of Civic – has a more toned-down look compared to its eye-catching predecessor, but a whole load of power and a really sharp driving experience ensure that it hasn’t turned boring in the process.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has made a real impression, with its cool styling and tech-laden interior going down well with buyers. The South Korean firm is now following it up with the Ioniq 6 – a striking electric saloon that looks like nothing else on the road.

The interior is also stunning too, while the Ioniq 6’s streamlined shape helps it to unlock a claimed range of up to 338 miles.

Mazda CX-60 Diesel

Mazda is bucking the trend by introducing a new diesel model. (Mazda)

It’s not often that we see the launch of a brand-new diesel engine these days, but Mazda has continued down that path to develop a clean new car that uses the fuel from the black pump.

Featuring a large-capacity 3.3-litre unit, it’s impressively efficient, with Mazda claiming up to 55mpg from this large SUV. Like other CX-60 models, it’s also generously equipped and features a high-end interior.

Mercedes EQS SUV

The EQS SUV has hit the road

The Mercedes EQS arrived as the firm’s range-topping electric car and now, there’s an SUV version. Badged as the ‘EQS SUV’, it’s a car which has the same high levels of technology as the battery-powered saloon, but with a raised ride height that gives a more commanding view of the road ahead.

It can deliver up to 365 miles of range but is also capable of doing 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds. Four-wheel-drive brings added security in poor conditions, too.

MG5 EV

MG is doing exceptionally well in the UK. (MG)

MG remains one of the fastest-growing car firms in the UK, and its value-packed models continue to prove a hit with money-conscious buyers. Its electric cars are proving especially popular, not least the MG5, which is one of very few EV estate cars on the market.

It’s recently benefitted from a comprehensive update, which has given the MG5 a far more stylish look while boosting the level of technology on offer. Low pricing and a 250-mile range make it one of the best affordable EVs on the market.

Mini Electric Convertible

Mini has unveiled its new Electric Convertible

The electric version of Mini’s 3-Door Hatch has proven to be particularly popular, and the British firm is now bolstering that with a new drop-top version. One of the only electric convertibles on the market, it will be available in a fixed high-end specification.

The Mini Electric Convertible is also being sold as a special edition, rather than a fully-fledged production car, with just 150 examples set to be sold in the UK. Its £52,500 price is high, however.

Nissan X-Trail

The new X-Trail has an upright, boxy design

Nissan’s largest crossover has recently returned for a new generation, and it’s better than ever. Getting a new design inspired by the latest Qashqai and Juke, the X-Trail is also available with a third row of seats, which is quite unique in this segment.

The X-Trail is also available with Nissan’s new e-Power hybrid powertrain, offering improved performance and efficiency compared to petrol engines, as well as its new e-4orce four-wheel-drive system.

Peugeot 408

The 408 is Peugeot’s first completely new model in 14 years. (Peugeot)

Peugeot’s designs have been getting increasingly bold in recent years, and the French firm is now going even further with the new 408 – a fastback with SUV-inspired styling. One of the most striking new cars on sale, it’s also comfortable and good to drive.

Set to be a key model in attracting new customers to the Peugeot brand, the 408 is being sold with both conventional petrol engines and also with efficient plug-in hybrids, which are targeted towards company car users.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

The vRS now sits at the top of the Enyaq range

Skoda’s vRS nameplate has featured on many performance cars over the years, and it’s now being introduced for the first time to an EV, with the Enyaq iV VRS. It’s also available as in both the standard SUV guise and more dynamic ‘Coupe’ model.

Featuring a twin motor electric powertrain, with 295bhp on tap, it’s Skoda’s most powerful road car to date, while still being able to achieve a claimed range of up to 321 miles. l

Vauxhall Astra GSe

The Astra GSe starts Vauxhall’s new performance sub-brand. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has made plenty of performance cars over the years, including with the VXR and GSi nameplate, but now the firm is taking that into an electric age with GSe – standing for Grand Sport Electric.

Debuting first with the Astra GSe – a plug-in hybrid hatchback developing 222bhp. Benefitting from a host of performance and styling tweaks, it’s not a true hot hatch but helps to add extra excitement to the latest generation of Astra.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

The new ID.Buzz has arrived in the UK

Volkswagen has been looking to bring back its iconic Microbus for many years, but has now managed to do so with the new ID.Buzz. One of the most important models to launch in the past few months, this electric MPV brings retro-inspired styling but with a thoroughly modern interior.