The best used crossovers for under £20,000

There’s no sign of the crossover craze diminishing, with thousands of buyers flocking to these models each year. The past 12 months have also proven particularly strong for these smaller SUVs, while plenty of manufacturers have brought their own interpretations of this segment to the market.

The good news is that because crossovers have been on sale for a little while now, they’ve filtered down into the used market where they make for impressively good second-hand buys. Here, we’re going to pick out some of the best for under £20,000

Nissan Qashqai

(Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai is often seen as the car which kicked off the crossover craze and it continues to prove very popular even as the market has become more populated. Though we won’t be able to get the very latest version on our £20,000 budget, the second-generation car makes for a very appealing used buy.

This age of Qashqai brings plenty of equipment but, most importantly for this segment, a spacious and well-finished cabin and a large boot.

Seat Arona

The Arona debuts a new, more rugged look

Seat’s Arona might be the smallest crossover in the Spanish firm’s range, but it really punches above its weight in terms of on-board equipment and ease-of-use. Thanks to light steering and good visibility, this is a great buy for drivers who want to sit a little higher up but don’t want to have to deal with a much larger car.

It’s accompanied by efficient petrol engines, while there’s the option of either manual or automatic gearboxes for within our budget too.

BMW X1

(BMW)

The BMW X1 may have just entered into its latest generation but its predecessor is still a great option in the used crossover market. Equipped with plenty of standard features and that all-important BMW build quality, the X1 has proven exceptionally popular over the years.

The second-generation car can be purchased for well within our budget and it brings a really smart exterior design as well as a high-quality interior.

Skoda Karoq

(Skoda)

The Karoq is Skoda’s mid-size crossover, which means that it brings a slight increase in space over the slightly smaller Kamiq without going overboard on the exterior dimensions. It’s really well made inside, too, with loads of cubbies and places to store loose items.

It’s got a great range of engines to accompany it, too, though all are economical and should prove cheap to run.

Honda HR-V

(Honda)

Honda knows a thing or two about making solid and well-made crossovers and the HR-V is a great example of this. Our £20,000 budget won’t quite stretch to one of the very latest models, but the previous generation has loads of attributes including a well-appointed cabin and loads of on-board tech.

Plus, it’s still a very striking thing to look at with an eye-catching angular design which still looks modern today.

The Q2 incorporates a well made and upmarket cabin

The Q2 packs everything you might expect from Audi into a compact and good-looking package. That means it’s well made, has some really great technology and drives with a good level of refinement, all wrapped up in one good-looking package.