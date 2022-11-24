These are the some of the best crossovers to check out today

Kia Xceed

The crossover segment doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down. Buyers up and down the UK are flocking to these models, which combine the look and feel of an SUV but with the compact proportions and ease of use of a traditional hatchback.

As a result of this popularity, there is a lot of variety available in the crossover segment. We’ve picked out some of the best available today.

BMW X1

The X1 incorporates many similar design features to larger BMW SUVs

The latest BMW X1 has arrived and it appears that the smallest model in the firm’s SUV range has really grown up. It’s got big-car looks and some seriously clever technology inside, including BMW’s latest Operating System 8 infotainment set-up that brings all manner of features.

But more importantly, the X1 is really practical thanks to a spacious cabin and a well-sized boot. You’d put in closer in space terms to the larger X3, in fact.

Cupra Formentor

The Cupra badge at the front of the Formentor is hard to miss

Cupra has gone from strength to strength since its full separation from Seat and the Formentor – its first ground-up model – is key to this development. Available with a range of engines, including an efficient plug-in hybrid setup, the Formentor is an eye-catching option in the crossover segment.

It’s also got a classy and well-made interior, which incorpoirates many of the latest features from Volkswagen Group, within which Cupra sits.

Mazda CX-30

(Mazda)

Mazda’s CX-30 is a car which really majors on quality. Its interior has loads of high-end materials, while the general fit and finish is excellent too.

It’s also equipped with Mazda’s latest mild-hybrid technology, which helps to provide a great blend of performance and efficiency.

Kia XCeed

The XCeed incorporates some chunky styling elements

Introduced as the first Ceed-based crossover back in 2019, the snappily-titled XCeed has recently been updated to bring a sharper new exterior design and a more future-forward interior. This new model gets redesigned LED headlights, as well as a new-look bumper and front air intakes.

Plus, there’s a new GT Line trim level, which gives a sportier edge to the XCeed through a redesigned exterior and the option of a more powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Audi Q3 Sportback

(Audi)

Audi has applied its sleek-looking Sportback design to a number of cars in its line-up, with the compact Q3 being one of the latest. It gives a whole new edge to this compact crossover, with the raked roofline adding a more coupe-esque look.

But backing this design up is a well-made interior with loads of high-end materials, as well as some of Audi’s latest technology.

Nissan Qashqai

(Nissan)

The Qashqai is the car responsible for kicking the crossover craze off, with the latest model arriving to cement its place in the segment. The newest Qashqai brings a bigger focus on technology than before, but has the same great dynamics that made its predecessor so popular.

On top of this, its large boot and spacious interior make it a great fit for families.

Hyundai Kona

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Kona is a car that really struck a chord with buyers when it first arrived, with this car’s three-powertrain approach – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric – meaning that there was something for all buyers.