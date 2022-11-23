The new EVs to look out for in 2023

Electric cars continue to grow in demand, and customers have greater choice when it comes to EVs than ever.

That’s only set to continue in 2023 with a number of new all-electric models due on sale, with several being the first EVs for their respective brands. From vans to sports cars, let’s take a look at the exciting new EVs due on sale in the next 12 months.

BMW i7

The i7 is BMW’s most advanced EV yet. (BMW)

The 7 Series has long been BMW’s flagship, and for its next generation it gains extra importance thanks to the addition of the electric i7. Becoming the brand’s range-topping EV, BMW has kitted it out with all of its latest technology – not least a 32-inch cinema screen that emerges from the roof lining for rear passengers.

Offering strong performance and an impressive electric range of 388 miles (the most of any BMW), it’s expected to cause a stir when the first examples arrive in the UK right at the start of next year.

Ford E-Transit Custom

The E-Transit Custom electrifies Ford’s best-selling van. (Ford)

When some of the biggest selling models become electric, you know to take electrification seriously. That happens in the van world next year with the arrival of the new Ford E-Transit Custom.

Set to be sold alongside diesel and hybrid versions of the Transit Custom (currently the UK’s most popular van by some margin), it packs a whole host of useful technology for businesses, along with a 236-mile range, one of the longest of any electric van. First deliveries are expected towards the end of the year.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 offers a range of up to 320 miles. (Hyundai)

Hyundai caused a real stir with its Ioniq 5 last year, and the South Korean firm is going to continue that with the new Ioniq 6, which is due to arrive in the UK in early 2023. Built around the same platform as the Ioniq 5, this new model boasts a 320-mile range thanks to its impressively aerodynamically-efficient shape.

It will also be packed with technology, while its impressive fast-charging ability will give some of the quickest EV charging around.

Jeep Avenger

The Avenger arrives as Jeep’s first EV. (Jeep)

Jeep has quickly evolved from a manufacturer known for its gas-guzzling petrol models to an increasingly electrified brand. It takes things a step further in 2023 with its first EV – the Avenger – which is set to arrive in the middle of the year.

It will sit beneath the Renegade in Jeep’s line-up (in terms of size), offering an electric range close to 250 miles and outstanding ground clearance. Though launching purely in front-wheel drive, a four-wheel drive version is due later down the line.

Lexus RZ

The RZ is the first bespoke EV from Lexus. (Lexus)

The RZ is a very important model for Lexus as it’s the firm’s first bespoke electric car, using a specific EV platform shared with the Toyota bZ4X. Boasting a particularly sharp design, it introduces a number of new technologies, not least the optional ‘One Motion Grip’ yoke steering wheel.

While first deliveries were initially due by the end of 2022, production setbacks mean it will now be 2023 by the time customers can get their hands on one. Range figures are yet to be confirmed.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The GranTurismo Folgore is one of the most exciting EVs arriving in 2023. (Maserati)

The GranTurismo is one of Maserati’s most well-loved models, and a next-generation model has now been revealed. Set to arrive before the end of 2023, it will be offered with V6 petrol power or as an EV, which will be known as the Folgore, or ‘thunderbolt’ in Italian.

It will be the EV that grabs the limelight, though, with its huge 750bhp and 1,350Nm of torque allowing an astonishing 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds. It also packs a large 83kWh battery for a claimed 279 miles of range.

Peugeot e-308

The e-308 will be available as a hatch and as an SW estate, pictured. (Peugeot)

Peugeot’s ramping up its line-up of electric models, and a new entry in the second half of 2023 will be the e-308. Set to be sold alongside petrol, diesel and hybrid versions of this popular hatch, an e-308 SW will also be offered, being one of few EV estate cars on the market.

Peugeot is targeting a 248-mile electric range, while it will offer the same level of style and quality as the rest of the 308 model line.

Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 will help this Swedish brand’s sales to grow. (Polestar)

Polestar has recently clocked up 100,000 sales of its ‘2’ – the only model it currently sells – but in late 2023 there will be the arrival of the new Polestar 3. Sharing the same platform as the upcoming Volvo EX90, it packs a stunning new design and more than 500bhp in the case of top-spec versions.

Set to grow Polestar’s sales significantly, the 3 will use a host of new digital features – including semi-autonomous driving and a new infotainment system – and boasts a range of up to 379 miles.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The Spectre will push EV luxury up a level. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce’s huge V12 engines don’t slot all that well into an electrified future, but the British luxury brand is prepared for that, and the Spectre will arrive in late 2023 as its very first EV. Occupying a similar place in the line-up to the old Phantom Coupe, Rolls-Royce says the Spectre is the ‘world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupe’.

Brimmed full of technology, it will arrive with a high price (yet to be disclosed) and a range of up to 320 miles.

Smart #1

The #1 is radically different to previous Smart cars. (Smart)

Smart is best known for its dinky city cars, but next year the brand develops with the introduction of the #1 SUV. Set to go on sale in early 2023 ahead of September deliveries, the #1 is a far cry from the dinky ForTwo.