What is Volvo’s EX90 going up against?

The Volvo XC90 has become one of the most popular large SUVs around, gaining a reputation for its outstanding safety record, vast interior space and impressive levels of comfort.

But the time has now come to move it into the future, with the EX90 arriving as the electric replacement for this large SUV, though it’s expected to be sold alongside the XC90 as Volvo ekes a few more years out of the model.

The EX90 will become the flagship, however, boasting a raft of new technology, driver assistance features and an impressive range of up to 373 miles. Though not set to arrive in the UK until early 2024, it will go up against some tough competition in the large SUV segment. Let’s see what the competition looks like.

BMW iX

(BMW)

BMW now has a trio of electric SUVs that buyers can choose, but it’s the iX that acts as the flagship – and a direct competitor to the EX90. Though there’s no seven-seat option, this BMW offers outstanding driving dynamics and a sublime interior that is one of the brand’s best yet.

A choice of powertrains are available on the iX, too. If range is important, the ‘xDrive50’ offers up to 380 miles on a charge, which is slightly above that of the BMW. A sporty ‘M60’ version sits at the top of the range, serving up a remarkable 616bhp.

Audi Q8 e-tron

(Audi)

The Audi e-tron arrived as the brand’s first EV, and the German firm has recently renamed it to the Q8 e-tron, reflecting its position as its range-topping electric SUV. At the same time, Audi has also fitted upgraded batteries, meaning the model can now travel up to 343 miles on a charge.

Like the BMW iX, it’s only available as a five-seater, and isn’t as large as the EX90, but its combination of quality, refinement and technology makes it one of the best electric SUVs on the market.

Tesla Model X

(Tesla)

The Model X was the first true electric SUV, and though it might be the Model 3 and Model Y that grab the limelight these days, the X is certainly worth a look. For starters, it’s one of few seven-seat SUVs on the market – until the EX90 arrives anyway – and it’s packed with cool touches, not least its ‘Falcon’ rear doors that open upwards.

The interior is dominated by a main central touchscreen, while there are vast levels of interior space on offer here. There’s currently quite a wait for the updated Model X to be brought to the UK, however.

Mercedes EQS SUV

(Mercedes)

Mercedes’ ‘EQ’ line-up of EVs is growing at quite a rate, and the latest addition is the EQS SUV. It will act as the brand’s electric flagship. It’s priced accordingly, too, with models starting from a steep £129,000.

Its interior aims to offer a more luxurious feel than other electric SUVs on the market, while you can get it with an option of a ‘Hyperscreen’, which absolutely dominates the cabin. A range of up to 365 miles is provided with the EQS SUV.

Range Rover

(Land Rover)

While the Range Rover might have traditionally sat in the class above the XC90, the expected price of the EX90 puts it close to this latest generation of Range Rover.

Admittedly there is no electric Range Rover on offer just yet, but one is due in 2024, and may arrive soon after the EX90. Offering outstanding build quality, the Range Rover is the best it’s ever been.

Lexus RX

(Lexus)

While the Lexus RX won’t appeal to those fixated on having an EV, this SUV is sold purely with electrified powertrains, with a choice of self-charging and plug-in hybrids available – the latter being a new addition.

While the RX might not be as sporty as other large SUVs on the market, its focus on quality, comfort and refinement are closely aligned to Volvo’s. First deliveries of this new generation of SUV aren’t expected until 2023.

Jaguar I-Pace

(Jaguar)

Though the I-Pace isn’t as pricey or as practical as the new EX90, if space isn’t a priority, this electric SUV is worth a look. It was Jaguar’s first electric car four years ago, and while you might expect it to be showing its age, it’s still more than able to hold its own.