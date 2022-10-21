What is the new Mercedes EQE SUV going up against?

Mercedes has added another vehicle to its growing list of electric models – the EQE SUV. Bringing up to 367 miles from a single charge, the EQE is placed in the ever-expanding segment of electric SUVs, meaning that it has a number of rivals to go up against.

Here, we’re going to take a look through the cars that the new EQE will be squaring up to when it hits the road next year.

BMW iX3

The iX3 is BMW’s latest EV

>

BMW’s iX is currently the firm’s largest electric model, bringing a high ride height and loads of in-car technology. It’s also got an impressive 285 miles of electric range with the largest battery option, which helps to make range anxiety a distance concern.

It’s also a key rival for the Mercedes, with the pair sharing the same premium finish.

Audi Q4 e-tron

(PA)

>

Audi’s Q4 e-tron has actually been on sale for a little while now, but this electric SUV continues to be a great option thanks to its well-made cabin and large boot. It’s also got some of Audi’s latest technology, including its ultra-clear Virtual Cockpit.

It’s also got an impressive 315 miles of range in its big-battery version.

Polestar 3

Polestar

>

Polestar’s 3 has just been unveiled, showcasing a whole new direction for the Swedish brand. It’s the third model in the range and its most daring to date, with a striking exterior design and a very tech-focused interior.

It’ll return up to 379 miles from a single charge, too, while a dual-motor setup gives the Polestar 3 plenty of performance.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The Electrified GV70’s twin motors produce a huge 483bhp. (Genesis)

>

Genesis has been ramping up its range of electric cars recently, with the GV70 being its key battery-powered SUV. As with other Genesis models, the Electrified GV70 has been built to be as comfortable as possible, with high-end materials used throughout.

It’s backed by an impressive 273-mile range, too, while a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 18 minutes thanks to rapid charge capability.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

Ford has increased the Mach-e’s towing capacity

>

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e arrived as the firm’s first electric SUV, bringing some of the Blue Oval’s latest features and technology. It’s also been given a more dynamic driving style than others on this list, which helps to make it a lot more fun down a twisty road.