These are the upcoming SUVs you need to look out for

The SUV segment has already been riding high on a wave of interest and investment, but some key additions announced over recent weeks mean it’s about to get even more interesting. The sales of these high-riding models continue to rise, which is why so many manufacturers are getting their own models into the scene now.

They’re coming from some slightly left-field car makers, too, but it just goes to show the power that this market currently has. Let’s take a look at some of these key new additions.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus

Lotus unveiled its new Eletre electric SUV during a glossy presentation this week, showcasing a completely new direction for the brand which is best known for its lightweight sports cars like the Elise and Exige. With around 592bhp, the Eletre definitely has performance on its side, with two electric motors providing a sub-three-second 0-60mph time.

Plus, Lotus says it’ll do up to 373 miles between trips to the plug, while the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means that close to 250 miles of range could be added in just 20 minutes.

Ferrari Purosangue

The new Ferrari SUV is expected to be a crucial car for the firm

Ferrari held off for some time before confirming that its new SUV – called Purosangue – would actually be entering production. However, it has finally stated that the new car would indeed be heading onto the roads.

Though full details surrounding the car are scarce for now, expect this car to pack a serious punch in order for it to rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

The new Tonale is Alfa's smallest SUV

Alfa Romeo has introduced its next SUV this year, following on from the popular Stelvio. The Tonale enters into the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment, but does so with a striking look and a modern interior.

Given how well the Stelvio drives, we expect the Tonale to be pretty involving to pilot when it arrives here in the UK.

Maserati Grecale

The Grecale is Maserati's latest SUV

Maserati is getting in on the action too, with its Grecale. Arriving underneath the larger Levante, the Grecale is actually based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, so it looks to inherit some of that car’s excellent poise and balance.

With a full-fat Trofeo version bringing some serious performance to the table, this is one Maserati that definitely isn’t lacking in firepower.

Kia EV9

Kia

Kia has just confirmed that its EV9 large electric SUV will be entering into production next year, with the aim to continue the success enjoyed by the smaller EV6. It’s a car packed with clever features, including an ultra-wide touchscreen and flexible interior that will deliver plenty of space.

It’s also got a special ‘sky’ panoramic roof and a unique grille design that hides a unique star-like LED design.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan

Nissan is really laying its cards on the table with the Ariya. This electric SUV marks a whole new stage for the brand which is well known for its Leaf, bringing a classy design as well as plenty of high-end technology.