The UK’s most scenic electric vehicle charging spots revealed

Lexus UX 300e

There are more than 43,000 public electric vehicle charging connectors across the UK, and while many can be found on motorway service stations or supermarket car parks, others have much more picturesque backdrops.

To encourage a sense of adventure in electric vehicles, Lexus has put together a list of the most picturesque locations for topping up your EV’s battery.

Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

(Visit Scotland)

Scotland is not only one of the most picturesque road trip locations in the UK, it’s one of the best in the world thanks to its fun, winding roads and never-ending scenery. There are over 50 charge points in the Cairngorms National Park, including a rapid charger Braemar, just a 13-minute walk from Braemar Castle.

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, England

Fancy experiencing some French Renaissance château style in the Chiltern Hills? Waddesdon Manor is the place to go. There are four spaces with fast chargers that are free to use while you check out the sculpture-filled gardens and lavish interior.

Oxford Island Nature Reserve, County Armagh, Northern Ireland

(Tourism Northern Ireland)

If you’re looking for a relaxing, scenic picnic location, Lough Neagh is tough to beat. It’s the perfect place for a relaxing walk spotting local wildlife, and has to fast chargers in the Discovery Centre car park.

Coniston Water, Lake District, Cumbria, England

The Lake District is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the UK, with mountains and lakes around every corner. Coniston Water is a popular tourist spot where you can do paddle boarding, canoeing and more while your car charges at one of four connectors.

Loch Long, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, Scotland

(Visit Scotland)

There are another 40 charging points in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, but the most picturesque of all is at the Arrochar car park, which lets you look out over the water at Loch Long beside the Argyll Forest Park.

Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh, Northumberland, England

Just outside Bamburgh Castle sits two 7kW chargers. These slow connectors means you’ll need to keep busy for a while if you need a lot of charge, but fortunately there’s plenty to do, from checking out the castle itself to taking a stroll along a nearby beach.

Snowdonia National Park, Wales

(Visit Wales)

Famous with hikers across the UK, Snowdonia has the highest point in Wales. The National Park as a whole offers some stunning views from countless walks, and with many charging locations scattered around, recharging your battery shouldn’t be a problem wherever you fancy a hike.

Minack Theatre, Porthcurno, Cornwall, England

Minack Theatre is a unique location, chiselled from the cliffs of south-west Cornwall. If you’re considering a road trip to take in a show, you can fill your battery while you do so, giving you a little extra charge for a drive to the Lizard Peninsula, Penzance, and Land’s End.

Ballycastle Beach, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Another excellent road trip location is the 132-mile Causeway Coastal Route that connects Belfast and Derry-Londonderry. There are beaches, landmarks and places to explore, with the DRD car park being around halfway along the route with two fast chargers on-site.

Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales