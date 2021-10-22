These are some of the most comfortable cars on sale today

Mercedes GLE

Car makers often set out to put an emphasis on certain things. Some cars are aimed around performance, others practicality. But it’s actually harder to find a car that is focused on comfort these days, meaning that if you’re after the best possible ride quality from your next car, you do need to shop around.

Fortunately, there are certain models which have been designed with a focus on comfort and these are some of the best.

Skoda Octavia

(Skoda)

Skoda has always had a bit of a knack for making comfortable cars and nowhere is this more evident than in the latest Octavia. Available in either hatch or estate bodystyles, the Octavia is a really good option for those people who want a practical car that is also comfortable.

Just remember to go for a non-sporty version, as these come with firmer suspension which puts an edge on the Octavia’s ride.

Mercedes GLE

The GLE has a seriously comfortable ride

Even though they’re designed to travel long distances, many large SUVs struggle to get the balance of comfort right. However, the Mercedes GLE has hit the nail on the head. Opt for a car on smaller alloy wheels and you’ll be treated to an SUV which practically floats over road imperfections.

It’s also superbly practical and has a well kitted-out interior, rounding off what is a very impressive package.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has added a new Black Edition to its C5 Aircross hybrid line-up

Think back to Citroens of old and you can see that this French firm has a real history of smooth-riding cars. The new C5 Aircross continues this theme, delivering a smooth, comfortable ride that really takes the backache out of longer journeys.

Citroen has also fitted the C5 Aircross with its ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which only help to push comfort levels even further.

Range Rover

The Range Rover is an icon of the UK’s roads

It’d be hard to complete this list without the all-conquering Range Rover. A true masterclass in comfort, the Range Rover manages to be soft and wafty when you want it to be, but it doesn’t roll about too much either.

Plus, it’ll still conquer all manner of off-road terrain, all while keeping its occupants in supreme comfort.

Toyota Camry

(Toyota)

Toyota’s Camry is a great option for those who want a comfortable car that doesn’t attract too much attention. Its position as one of the world’s best-selling cars means that the Camry’s comfort levels haven’t gone unnoticed, too, while its efficient hybrid system ensures lower running costs.

Plus, it’s spacious and practical, while its on-board technology is impressive too.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

(Rolls-Royce)

If money is no object, then it’ll come as little surprise that a Rolls-Royce Ghost should enter into your considerations. It’s almost unnervingly comfortable, bringing the kind of magic carpet ride which makes it feel like you’re barely touching the ground.

It’s got boatloads of charisma, too, while its interior is finished with some of the best materials around.

Bentley Flying Spur

The Flying Spur features classic Bentley design touches

Bentley’s latest Flying Spur is a great example of how to combine comfort and performance properly. Available with the option of either a V8 or W12 engine, the Flying Spur will gladly out-pace much of the competition yet bring a level of comfort which really impresses.