Driving in the city? These could be the best cars for the job

Driving in urban environments brings its own set of challenges. There’s more traffic, the streets are often narrower and this all means that having a car which is better suited to the city can make a whole heap of difference.

There are many cars on sale today which are well-positioned to be used in the city, meaning that if you are needing to drive there, you’ve got plenty of options. Let’s take a look at some of the best on sale today.

Renault Zoe

(Renault)

It’ll come as little surprise that electric cars serve as great options for the city. After all, their zero-emissions powertrains mean that they don’t qualify for emissions zones or congestion charges, while nippy performance makes them ideal for darting in and out of city traffic.

Renault’s Zoe is an excellent choice of urban drivers thanks to its compact size which will make parking in the smallest of spaces a little easier. The latest models offer up to 245 miles from a single charge, too, meaning that you’ll get a lot of city miles done before needing to top-up.

Toyota Yaris

The Yaris uses the same platform as the upcoming supermini

Toyota’s Yaris has historically been a go-to for those driving in the city and the latest version only serves to extend this reputation. It’s compact, nimble and surprisingly refined, while well-sorted suspension helps to take the edge off the worst potholes.

Plus, an efficient hybrid engine should help to take the edge off fuel costs while low emissions mean it’ll help clean up the city, too.

Fiat 500

(Fiat)

Fiat’s latest 500 has made the pivot to an electric powertrain which, in our view, makes it even better suited to life in the city than its predecessor. It’s got stylish looks that won’t look out of place on the fanciest of streets, yet its sharp handling makes it ideal for navigating even the tighter of city lanes.

Up to 199 miles of electric range will help to ensure that inner-city charge-ups will be few and far between.

Ford Puma

(Ford)

Ford’s Puma may look like quite a large car, but this crossover actually sits on the more compact end of things courtesy of a platform that it shares with the Fiesta. As a result, you get big-car looks in a small-car package, which really does help it when it comes to city driving.

It’s also a very good car to drive, with well-judged steering and good visibility. There are a variety of efficient yet punchy engines to choose from, too.

Volkswagen Polo

Pricing for the new Polo has been announced

The Volkswagen Polo has always brought a more premium take on the small car platform and the latest version looks set to keep this theme going. Using an exterior design more akin to that on the larger Golf, the Polo is a classy small car option.

Inside there’s more tech than before, with a large touchscreen and Volkswagen’s latest navigation system which will no doubt come as a real help when trying to work out a city’s network of roads.

Mercedes EQA

The EQA is the latest entry into Merc’s electric EQ range

Arriving as Mercedes’ smallest EV, the EQA packs a lot of technology into a small package. It’s got up to 263 miles per charge to offer, ensuring that range anxiety shouldn’t be a problem in the city.