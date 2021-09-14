Goodwood Revival 2021: Here’s what to expect

Goodwood Revival

The Goodwood Festival of Speed might be the big, mainstream event that grabs headlines, but there’s another event hosted in the rolling Sussex hills that has quietly become the go-to motorsport event for those in the know.

Goodwood Revival sees the classic motor circuit turn back the clocks, dressed up in vintage branding and welcoming guests wearing their finest period-correct clothing.

This year’s event takes place from the 17th to the 19th of September – here’s what to expect.

Classic cars

All manner of classics attend the Revival (Credit: Jayson Fong)

Before we get onto the show’s quirks, we must remember that this is a car show, first and foremost.

However, unlike many events of this kind, these aren’t simply static displays. No, there are various races across the weekend, seeing the cars used just as they were in their heyday.

You’ll see everything from pre-war monsters from a fearsome era of racing to iconic Ford Mustang versus Mini Cooper touring car battles – and everything in between. There’s a genuinely fascinating mix on show.

Proper racing

All manner of classics battle with one another on the circuit (Credit: Jayson Fong)

With many of the cars competing in these races boasting impressive heritage, they can be worth thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of pounds. In fact, don’t be surprised to see multi-million-pound racers hitting the track.

However, while other events of this kind tend to have friendly exhibition-style races, Revival is famous for arguably the most competitive racing you’ll see on the historic racing circuit.

It’s a testament to the owners of these rare, wonderful classics that they’re happy to send them out to be driven in anger and put on a show.

Legendary drivers

Jenson Button will be at this year’s revival (Nick Dungan)

Motorsport drivers are motorsport fans too, so when they’re given the chance to drive the cars that sparked their passion for racing as a kid, it can be hard to turn down. It’s why the driver list has some huge names involved.

This year we’re seeing one of the biggest names to ever get involved, with 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button making his Revival debut in a Jaguar E-Type in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy.

Expert world-renowned drivers from disciplines as diverse as rallying, endurance racing and Formula 1 to join the Brit on track.

Fashion show

Everyone gets fully dressed up for the Revival (Credit: Steven Stringer)

While you might cringe at the idea of dressing up to attend a car show, it’s actually those who don’t enter the spirit of things who end up feeling a bit silly.

That’s because the vast majority of attendees dress up in period-correct clothing, donning garments relevant to the 1940s – 1960s, lining up with the cars on track. There are event hairdressers and makeup artists on-site to complete your look.

Revival High Street

Everyone dresses up in period-correct clothing

It’s not just the on-track action that’ll transport you back in time, as the on-site high street will give you a walk down memory lane.