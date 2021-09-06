Munich Motor Show 2021: What was revealed?

Munich Motor Show

Last year, the Geneva Motor Show was the focus of the entire motoring community as it became one of the largest events to close its doors as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.

Large-scale events have remained off the cards for some time, until now with the IAA Mobility event – or Munich Motor Show as it’s more commonly known – welcoming the press and members of the public to view some of the very latest cars.

It’s been a day of big reveals, with some key manufacturers showcasing what’s set to hit the roads over the coming years and beyond. Let’s take a look at them.

BMW i Vision Circular

The i Vision Circular can be completely recycled

Sustainability has been a big theme at this year’s shows, with car makers across the board acknowledging the need to be more eco-conscious with how cars are made and used. It’s evident with BMW’s i Vision circular, too, which is a recyclable car made entirely from recycled materials.

With a quirky exterior design it’s an out-and-out concept car, but one which could give us an idea about the look of future BMW models.

Cupra Urban Rebel Concept

The UrbanRebel uses an electric powertrain

>

Cupra has been coming on song in recent years, bringing cars like the Formentor and new Leon to market as it really makes a name for itself as a separate entity to former parent company Seat. It too is focused on electrification and its latest concept – the Urban Rebel – is a showcase of this.

Taking design cues from motorsport, it features a huge rear wing and an extreme bodykit – both of which are unlikely to make their way onto the production model.

Dacia Jogger

(Dacia)

>

Dacia may have revealed its latest model – the Jogger – last week, but it wasted no time in getting a version on the stand at the Munich Motor Show. Expected to become the UK’s cheapest seven-seater, the Jogger is a completely new style of car for Dacia in Britain.

A spacious interior and a large boot ensure the Jogger is good for families, while a hybrid version is expected to join the fray soon, bringing down fuel costs.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Robotaxi

The Ioniq 5 robotaxi is fitted with a variety of sensors

>

Though it wasn’t showing too many new cars, Hyundai’s main focus was on promises for the future. It has announced that it’ll go electric-only in Europe from 2035, for instance, while also committing to becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

However, it also showed off a ‘robotaxi’ based upon its new Ioniq 5 EV. With Level 4 autonomous technology, the Robotaxi is expected to be available to use through ride-hailing services from 2023.

Mercedes EQG

The EQG is essentially an electric version of the regular G-Class

>

Mercedes has had an overwhelming presence at this year’s show, bringing a real flurry of new models and concepts. The EQG is an electric version of the firm’s popular G-Class, incorporating many of the latter’s chunky styling and rugged underpinnings but with a zero-emissions powertrain.

It’s likely that the road-ready version will look largely the same and Mercedes has already committed to ensuring that this EV will enter production.

Mercedes EQB

(Mercedes-Benz)

>

Though Mercedes gave us an initial look at the EQB earlier in the year, it was only confirmed that the car would be available with either front- or all-wheel-drive – at the Munich Motor Show.

Adding to Mercedes’ range of EQ-badged cars, the EQB will be arguably one of the most family-friendly models in the line-up.

Mercedes EQE

The EQE is essentially an electric version of the E-Class

>

Mercedes wasn’t resting on its laurels with the EQB and added yet another car to its EQ range. Essentially an electric saloon of a similar size to the the firm’s ever-popular E-Class, it’s slightly shorter than the EQS but boasts loads of interior space and a particularly high-tech screen setup.

Available with a range of battery sizes, the tip-top EQE models will be able to return up to 410 miles from a single charge.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS

The EQS is a luxurious take on the electric car

>

Maybach – as Mercedes’ luxury division – is well-known for making some of the most exclusive cars around and now it’s turning its attention to electric. The EQS will be the firm’s first electric model and this concept is said to be very close to what the full production version will look like.

Due to arrive in 2022, it’s a car practically dripping in features.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

The EQS 53 is AMG’s first take on an EV

>

Though Mercedes has been going from strength to strength with its electric cars, AMG – the firm’s performance arm – has yet to tap into any of the electric action. That’s until now, with the firm turning its attention to the new EQS electric car.

The EQS 53 offers up 750bhp and more than 1,000Nm of torque – enough to send it from 0-60mph in just over three seconds.

Porsche Mission R

The Mission R is a look at the future of motorsport

>

Though Porsche refrained from showcasing any new road cars, it did make an impact with the Mission R – a vision of how the future of motorsport could look like.

Thanks to a twin-electric motor setup with over 1,000bhp, the Mission R produces over 1,000bhp and can manage 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds. Plus, it’s capable of recharging its batteries from five to 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

The Megane E-Tech Electric can return up to 292 miles from a single charge

>

The new Megane E-Tech Electric – showcased at this year’s show – is the first of Renault’s wave of new EVs. Featuring an innovative interior and a chunky exterior, it’s a car that isn’t some show-only model but a fully production-ready option.

With a range of up to 292 miles, it’s set to be really competitive in what is becoming a very well populated segment.

Volkswagen ID. Life

The production version of the concept car is due in 2025

>

The ID. Life has been one of the stars of the show, with this compact EV’s quirky looks and compact proportions really catching people’s attention. But it’s the price – around €20,000 or £17,000 – which has really got everyone taking.