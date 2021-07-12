Five electric vehicles targeted at car enthusiasts

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ask car enthusiasts if they prefer traditional combustion engines or electric vehicles and it will often be the former because of that evocative noise. But EVs can be thrilling too, thanks to the instantaneous power delivery.

Car manufacturers are also beginning to embrace this performance, with enthusiast-focused models working their way into electric model line-ups. Here are some of the best.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

(VW)

One of the most famous mainstream performance names in the world is GTI, which has dorned some of the most fun, affordable cars ever built by Volkswagen. The German manufacturer has now transferred this to its electric cars with new branding called GTX.

It has a dual-motor setup and all-wheel-drive with an output of almost 300bhp. It’ll go from 0-60mph in six seconds which puts it on par with a typical hot hatch, while adaptive suspension gives the driver the choice of a firmer or more comfortable suspension setup.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

(Ford)

Many Mustang fans were disappointed to see the muscle car’s name used for an electric SUV, but there’s no denying that this is an excellent EV. Now there’s a high-performance model that’s more worthy of the Mustang name, and it’s just gone on sale in the UK for £67,225.

The GT has dual electric motors that provide all-wheel-drive and produce 480bhp and 860Nm of torque. This gives it the highest amount of torque ever produced by a Ford production vehicle in Europe, while its 0-60mph time of 3.5 second makes it the firm’s fastest-accelerating five-seater ever sold in Europe.

Audi e-tron S

(Audi)

Audi has built a reputation over the years for building exciting performance versions of its regular models, while the R8 supercar has long been one of the best in the business. It’s now beginning to turn its go-faster upgrades to electric vehicles.

The e-tron S uses a triple-motor setup and has nearly 500bhp, putting it on par with some of the firm’s most exciting petrol models. It’s all-wheel-drive but can send up to 90 per cent of power to the rear, making it incredibly agile despite its SUV shape.

Tesla Model S

(Tesla)

Tesla has been arguably the biggest disrupter of the mainstream automotive industry in recent memory, coming from nowhere to have one of the most sought-after line-ups on sale today – and it only sells EVs.

One way it has made its cars more desirable is by making them ludicrously quick. The Model S is an expensive, premium saloon car, but if you’ve got the cash, a top speed of up to 200mph and a sub-two-second 0-60mph time might just justify the price tag.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

(Porsche)

As a company renowned for making some of the best performance cars on the planet, it was no surprise when Porsche rocked up with a Tesla rival. Although the recent Plaid model has now outstripped the German car in pure numbers, the top-spec Taycan has the kind of build quality and driving dynamics its American rival could only dream of.