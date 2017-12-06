Six things people hate about the Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its controversial Urus 4×4 – but not everyone thinks it looks bellissimo.

While an off-roader from a traditional sports car manufacturer is always going to raise eyebrows, it seems the internet is aghast at everything from the door handles to the new Italian car’s name.

(Lamborghini)

On the plus side, the Urus has a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 under the bonnet packing 641bhp, allowing the SUV to reach a top speed of 186mph – that’s quicker than the Bentley Bentayga. It also gets all manner of off-road tech designed to make it capable in all conditions, not just on the road.

However, despite the incredible technology, a lot of people aren’t liking the way the Urus looks. So what exactly has got up people’s noses?

The rear door handles

Once you’ve spotted them, they’re hard to un-see. For some reason, Lamborghini placed the handles on the rear wheel arch and they look like ugly barnacles.

I mean surely someone could have at least designed a flush-fitting handle, even if it had to be there? What about a c-pillar flap like .. anything else? pic.twitter.com/r1ZCJlaWkP — Tom Ford (@tomwookieford) December 4, 2017

With many manufacturers working hard to integrate handles into creases and curves of bodywork so they don’t ruin lines, it appears Lamborghini’s designers forgot it needed them and stuck them on at the last minute.

The name

Roughly translated, the name Urus refers to extinct wild relations of domestic cattle. We get the association with bulls – there’s one on the Lamborghini crest, after all – but this one seems just a little tenuous.

(Lamborghini)

The Urus moniker sounds clunky and it’s far from the sleek Lambo names of old – evocative names like Miura, Diablo and Countach. Even Gallardo has a more panache, than the new 4×4.

The interior

It’s hard to ignore the influence that Lamborghini parent Audi has had over the Urus’ interior. The large infotainment screen looks good, but unfortunately that’s where the design appeal stops.

(Lamborghini)

Lower down, the switchgear, steering settings and drive mode controllers have all been lumped together. It all looks just a little clumsy – and not particularly user-friendly.

Front sensor

In order to top the latest safety tests, manufacturers have to incorporate the semi-autonomous technology in their cars. This relies on sensors at the front of the car.

Most car makers tuck them away neatly in the front of the grille, but Lamborghini seems to have chosen to make it a ‘feature’.

(Lamborghini)

Unfortunately, it does stick out a fair bit and makes the front end of the car look less finished than it should – we’d have liked to have seen it fit flusher with the front bumper.

Rear styling

The back of the Urus hasn’t gone down well with some many internet commentators – most labelling it fussy and over-styled.

(Lamborghini)

The quad exhaust pipes appear to be angled out, rather than pointing directly rearward – a strange styling touch that will also take some getting used to.

Side profile

You’d expect a Lamborghini-made SUV to incorporate a little sleekness in its design, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Urus.

What is it about this platform that just doesn’t bring out the best in some design efforts? Danger of architecture sharing? #LamborghiniUrus pic.twitter.com/Kpgastshib — Mike Spinelli (@mikespin) December 5, 2017

The windscreen is very upright, while the rear three quarters has a rather unfortunate hint of a Hyundai Veloster in it. Just don’t say that too loudly – it will upset the Italians.