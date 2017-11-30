Top six cars from the 2017 LA Auto Show

The end of the year is upon us and for the motoring world, this means one last motoring show — the LA Auto Show.

Running from December 1-10 this year, the exhibition based on the west coast of the United States is a great opportunity for manufacturers globally to showcase their upcoming machinery for the year ahead.

We’ve picked out six of the best cars revealed to the press ahead of the public opening of the 2017 LA Auto Show.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz used the LA Auto Show as an opportunity to pull the covers off its third-generation CLS.

The new four-door coupe showcases the brand’s latest design style, featuring a large grille, muscular wheel arches, angled headlights and a long, sloped roofline.

The best is now even better! The new Mercedes-Benz CLS – Third generation of the original: https://t.co/qcaRTDTxrE #LAAS2017 pic.twitter.com/j7Jm5dtopD — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 29, 2017

There’s a new engine for the brand debuting with the CLS, too. It’s a six-cylinder, 3.0-litre petrol unit coupled to a small electric motor to create a mild hybrid set-up.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the new CLS is set to come to market in March 2018.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS. The Original Perfected. World Premiere coming November 29th at #LAAutoShow. pic.twitter.com/4Nmwy97wwI — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MBUSA) November 25, 2017

BMW i8 Roadster

(BMW)

Munich’s hybrid sports car has been with us since 2014 but has only ever been offered as a hard top.

That’s all changed now, though, as BMW has pulled the covers off the convertible i8 Roadster at the LA Auto Show.

The world’s greatest plug-in hybrid roadster – the @BMW i8 Roadster.

Actually it’s the world’s only plug-in hybrid roadster. I think. #laautoshow pic.twitter.com/yctgUHpxZo — Steve Fowler (@SteveFowler) November 29, 2017

Along with a folding fabric roof, which can go from open to close in 15 seconds, the German manufacturer has also worked to improve the i8’s electric range. In Roadster guise, it can travel 33 miles, while the updated Coupe manages 34 miles on a single charge.

With a combined power output of 369bhp and 569Nm from the three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor, the i8 Roadster can hit 60mph from a standstill in 4.4 seconds before maxing out at 155mph.

It will be on sale in the UK from January 2018, with a price of £124,730.

Range Rover SVAutobiography

(Land Rover)

If the Range Rover wasn’t already luxurious enough, you can now get your hands on an even plusher version – the Range Rover SVAutobiography.

Hand-finished by in-house customisation department Special Vehicle Operations, the flagship SUV features Executive Class leather seats, a wine fridge, wifi connectivity and an impressive multimedia system. There’s even a button that rear-seat passengers can press to soft-close the doors.

NEWS: 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography makes global debut at exclusive customer preview in LA #LandRover #LAAS2017 https://t.co/7kvFbnaCXa pic.twitter.com/TzIJozeHD2 — Land Rover (@InteractiveLR) November 29, 2017

Customers can choose between a diesel V8, supercharged petrol V8 and a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

All of this luxury doesn’t come cheap, though, with prices starting at £167,850 and increasing to £177,030.

Nissan Kicks

(Nissan)

America’s replacement for the Nissan Juke was showcased at this year’s LA Auto Show — introducing the Kicks.

It offers a more contemporary look for the Japanese manufacturer’s compact SUV — departing from the outgoing Juke’s quirky appearance — taking on the trademark “V-Motion” grille, boomerang front and rear lights, and a “floating roof”.

Say hello to the newest member of our family – the 2018 Nissan Kicks! pic.twitter.com/cBxXiPLGZp — Nissan (@NissanUSA) November 30, 2017

Under the bonnet, there’s just one engine option — a petrol 1.6-litre four-cylinder motor.

There’s no word on the Kicks coming to the UK, but it’s set to retail in the USA for “well under $19,000” (circa £14,000) in spring 2018.

Jeep Wrangler

(Jeep)

While the new Wrangler may not look too different from the old one (which is certainly a good thing), under the skin it has received a raft of changes to bring it up to speed with competitors.

Safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection have been added, as has a large Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The legend has evolved. Introducing the All-New 2018 Jeep Wrangler. pic.twitter.com/Gr0WWH4yED — Jeep (@Jeep) November 30, 2017

It’s still a capable off-roader, too, thanks to its low-range gearbox and 277mm ground clearance. Jeep says it can wade through water up to 760mm deep.

The new Wrangler is available in two- and four-door guises, with trims including Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon. UK prices will be announced next year.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

(Chevrolet)

America’s iconic sports car has just been given its most powerful and brutal version yet — introducing the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Straight away, it separates itself from the rest of the current C7 ‘Vette range with aggressive styling tweaks, including a wider carbon-fibre bodykit, the noticeable engine bulge on the bonnet and, perhaps most eye-catching, a huge rear wing to keep the 745bhp monster planted to the road. You can even have it as a convertible.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s coming to UK shores — although Americans can have it for $119,995 (circa £89,000).