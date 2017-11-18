The perfect Christmas gifts for the petrolhead in your life

The festive season is rapidly approaching, but what do you get for the car-mad person in your life?

Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of the ideal presents for petrolheads, and with a variety of different prices there’s sure to be something for every budget.

Mercedes-AMG technical jacket

(Mercedes-Benz)

There can be few better ways to show your allegiance to one of the most famous car tuning companies of all time than by getting this fantastic jacket – short of buying one of its ludicrously expensive cars, of course. This one is fully waterproof and windproof, so is perfect for the chilly winter months. There’s also a handy interior pocket for your mobile phone.

Where: Available from the Mercedes-Benz webstore

How much: £165

AutoGlym Christmas set

(Autoglym)

Advertising

What could be better than starting a new year with a gleaming car? For that you need the best products and, thankfully, AutoGlym has that covered. Its gift pack is filled with a variety of different products designed to make cleaning your pride and joy as simple as possible.

Where: AutoGlym website

How much: £17.40 – £65.50 (different sizes available)

Omologato Watch

(Omologato)

Advertising

Omologato has a strong heritage in motorsport, making classic-looking watches that are inspired by motor racing. It’s the perfect gift for those who love racing, and those who like solidly made watches too.

Where: Omologato official site

How much: £289 – £599

Dash cams

With ever-rising insurance prices and more vehicles on the roads than ever, a dash cam could be a practical gift for a loved one or even yourself.

Our choice camera is the Nextbase Duo HD. As the name may suggest, it features a dual-camera setup that can record footage from the front and rear of the car in 1080p, ensuring maximum coverage.

Recommended retail price for the Duo HD is £199, although Halfords is currently offering a bundle that also includes a 32gb MicroSD card and a hardwire fitting kit for £239.

Where: Available through Halfords website

How much: £199

Gaming

This year has seen plenty of new racing games, so you’re not spoilt for choice this festive season.

Those looking for a more simulation-focused experience particularly have a wide selection. Xbox owners can opt for the excellent Forza Motorsport 7, which features over 660 cars and 32 track locations — it’s even enhanced for the new Xbox One X, meaning 4k gaming. It’s available on Amazon for £39.95.

PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to opt for Gran Turismo Sport — which takes the once car collection-focused series into a new, more motorsport-centred experience. Amazon currently has it listed for £38.

Still not taken by either of those? There’s also Project Cars 2, the relative newcomer franchise on the scene, which is geared towards those looking for a raw racing simulation — available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can buy it through retailer Game for £44.

For the casual racer, Need for Speed has returned with Payback — combining a gritty story with a world of highly tuneable vehicles. It’s currently retailing around £50 at most stores.

Where: Various stores

How much: Approximately £40 – £50

Scalextric

I've lost a Scalextric race to my mobile phone — sentience is upon us pic.twitter.com/OprdwWSTzG — Ryan Hirons (@RyHirons) November 10, 2017

In a world where mobile devices and gaming consoles dominate households, it’s increasingly difficult for traditional toy manufacturers to keep up.

Hornby has had a go though, with its new Scalextric Arc Air technology — showcased in the excellent 24h Le Mans Porsche 911 RSR set.

The set retains the traditional Scalextric experience — including two Porsche 911 race cars and enough track to make 12 different layouts.

The real party trick lies in the Arc Air tech — which lets races be set up through an app available on both iOS and Android devices, including grand prix, endurance races and even the ability to race a mobile-device controlled opponent. What’s more, the app can even simulate fuel levels, tyre wear and racing incidents.

Where: Through the Hornby website

How much: £219.99

Mini roof tent

The Mini Countryman is the largest – and most off-road friendly – car the British brand has ever produced. To make it even more appealing to those outdoors enthusiasts, you can now purchase a special tent that can be attached to the Mini’s roof. It’s produced by a company called Autohome, and will set you back a considerable £2,800 when adjusted to UK pricing.

Where: Through the Autohome website

How much: circa £2,800

Bentley GT3 Radio Control Car

(Bentley)

Have you got an aspiring young racing driver in the family? This 1:14 scale remote-control version of Bentley’s Continental GT3 racer could just be the perfect gift for them. It can travel at speeds of up to 6mph, at a distance of 20 metres.

Where: Through the official Bentley shop

How much: £59

Damon Hill: Watching the Wheels

(RAC)

Legendary British Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has released an autobiography – and it’s so good it won book of the year at the Royal Automobile Club awards this year. It charts his rise to the top of motorsport’s elite, while also looking at what it was like to grow up as the son of an iconic racing driver. It’s perfect for motorsport fans who grew up watching Hill every weekend.

Where: Amazon

How much: £4

DAB radio adapter

(Pure)

Most modern cars come with DAB radio, but if you’ve got an older vehicle and you’re fed up of missing out on digital radio, there is a solution. DAB radio adapters allow you to pick up digital radio signals and play them through your existing unit, which means you get better audio quality and more variety of stations – perfect for long drives to see family at Christmas.

Where: Amazon

How much: £125