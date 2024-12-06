Polestar’s 3 gains new single motor variant with 438 miles of range

Polestar has added a new, more efficient electric motor specification to its 3 SUV that can deliver up to 438 miles of range from a single charge.

Available to order now and priced from £69,900, the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor model brings the longest range of any ‘3’ models thanks to a large 111kWh battery pack. It also has 250kW fast charging capability, which could see a 10 to 80 per cent charge conducted in 30 minutes.

The new model brings the longest range in the 3 line-up

In terms of customisation, buyers of the 3 can choose from six exterior colours, five interior shades and four-wheel options. There’s also the option to upgrade the standard stereo with a Bowers and Wilkins 25-speaker setup, or you can add more powerful 1.3 megapixel LED headlights too.

The styling is recognisable as a full Polestar

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director said: “Range anxiety is officially a thing of the past, with all our performance EVs offering over 300 miles. This new variant of Polestar 3 not only delivers class-leading range but offers all the luxury features and comfort our customers have come to expect from the brand, combined with the added convenience of fast charging. We look forward to commencing test drives in the new year.”

Though powered by a single motor, the Polestar 3 still develops 295bhp and 490Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mpg time of 7.6 seconds. Like other cars within the range, the single motor 3 also gets high-performance Brembro brakes for additional stopping power.