Volkswagen’s new Transporter to start from £30,995

Volkswagen has confirmed that its new Transporter will cost from £30,995 when it goes on sale next year.

The seventh-generation Transporter aims to bring even more practicality and is joined by an electric version, with both available to order from January 2025.

It’ll be available in three trim levels, too, with Commerce, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro bringing different levels of equipment. Kombi, Shuttle and double-cab variants will also be there to choose from alongside standard and long wheelbase options.

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen quotes a maximum payload of 1.33 tonnes for the Transporter – 0.13 more than the outgoing van – and a towing capacity of 2.8 tonnes.

All cars get a number of digital displays – including a 13-inch infotainment screen – as well as a number of USB-C and USB-A sockets for charging devices. All versions get a multifunction steering wheel, too, alongside rear parking sensors and keyless start.

(Volkswagen)

Step up to Commerce Plus and this adds body-coloured bumpers at the front and rear alongside a rearview camera and a full anti-theft alarm system. Finally, Commerce Pro incorporates 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and wireless mobile phone charging alongside additional charging ports and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

The electric version, meanwhile, will be available in either Commerce Plus or Commerce Pro specifications, with all models getting heated seats, an efficiency-boosting heat pump and all-season tyres as standard. Prices for the battery-powered Transporter start from £41,995, while a plug-in hybrid variant will be added in 2026 – though prices have yet to be announced for this.