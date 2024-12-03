Ford adds to its EV line-up with the new Puma Gen-E
The electric version of the Puma will offer up to 325 miles of range on a single charge from a 43kWh battery pack.
Ford has taken the covers off the next chapter in its EV line-up – the new Puma Gen-E.
This new model sits on the same platform as the petrol version and looks almost identical to the standard car – with a few subtle changes.
Externally, the Gen-E now features white Ford badges to distinguish the electrified variant and there is a smoothed-off front grille, due to the lack of engine – but other than that, it’s all typical Puma meaning you still get the same rounded front headlights, lower ground clearance and squatted rear stance.
Powering the Gen-E is a 43kWh battery pack with an electric motor that gives out 165bhp and 290Nm of torque. The car can go from 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds and it runs out of steam at 100mph.
In terms of range, Ford claims the battery-powered Puma can do a total distance of 233 miles or 325 miles in the city and is compatible with 100kW rapid charging – taking the car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes.
Space is where the Gen-E really exceeds the competition, with Ford introducing its ‘GigaBox’ which is a large 145-litre underfloor storage area in the boot allowing for a total capacity of 574 litres with the seats in place. The manufacturer claims it to be bigger than a Mondeo Estate. Fold the rear seats down and that space doubles to 1,283 litres. Additionally, there is an extra 43 litres of added space under the frunk.
There will be two trim levels. The standard Select model features equipment such as 17-inch alloy wheels, the ‘GigaBox’, a 12-inch central touchscreen and a rear-view camera. The Premium boasts a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels and power folding door mirrors.
Jon Williams, Ford general manager of Ford Europe, said: “Puma is a success story across Europe, loved for its sporty design and driving characteristics combined with unique practicality and class-leading boot storage. Puma Gen-E is our ‘best ever Puma’, with the most fun-to-drive experience yet, combined with an incredibly energy-efficient electric powertrain. And the new, even bigger GigaBox offers unmated luggage capacity.”
Prices start at £29,995 and rise to £31,995 with order books opening when the car goes on sale on December 3. Deliveries are expected to commence in the Spring of 2025.