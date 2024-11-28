The A90 Final Edition is the Toyota GR Supra’s last hurrah

Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed the last chapter in the GR Supra’s story with the A90 Final Edition.

The car will have a limited production run of just 300 units worldwide and features a host of extras compared to the standard car.

Under the bonnet, the car will utilise a 3.0-litre straight-six engine but it has been tweaked to make 429bhp, compared to 381bhp on the normal model.

The exterior features matte black wheels, a cooling vent on the bonnet and a ducktail rear spoiler. (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

Toyota has yet to announce the performance figures and whether they will be greater than the regular Supra.

The exterior has received some beefier modifications such as matte black wheels, a ducktail carbon fibre rear spoiler – which is reminiscent of the Supra GT4 racer – front wheel arch flaps to help with aerodynamics and a cooling vent located on the bonnet.

Inside, features carbon fibre bucket seats. (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

Inside, the focused theme continues with the driver’s seat featuring leather and GR-embroidered Alcantara on the carbon fibre bucket seats, red seat belts, Alcantara steering wheel and manual versions come with an Alcantara shift knob.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition will be available in Japan, Europe and the UK from next year. But, Toyota is yet to announce prices, but it’s expected to cost northwards of £60,000 – which is the price of the standard 3.0-litre car that it replaces.