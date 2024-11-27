The Jaecoo 7 SUV will be priced from under £30,000

The Chinese firm, Jaecoo, has announced prices and specifications for the 7 – its first model in the UK.

The C-Segment SUV will be rivalling cars such as the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage. Plus, there will be a choice of two different powertrains.

The entry-level unit is a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 145bhp and 275Nm of torque. This model is available with a choice of front or four-wheel-drive.

A plug-in hybrid version will also be available with front-wheel-drive only and will come fitted with the same 1.6-litre as the base car but with the added benefit of an 18.3kWh battery pack that Jaecoo claims can allow the car to travel up to 56 miles on electric power alone.

On front-wheel-drive cars, there will be a choice of seven different driving modes including sand, mud, snow and off-road settings.

There is only one trim level available and all cars come with a good deal of standard equipment including a 14.8-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel, a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, an eight-speaker Sony audio system and a wireless phone charger.

All cars come equipped with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty and the 7 scored the maximum five-star safety standard in recent Euro NCAP tests.

Prices start at £29,495 for the front-wheel-drive petrol and rise to £35,065 for the plug-in hybrid. Order books are open now, with deliveries expected to commence in January 2025.