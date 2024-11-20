Revealed: 660bhp TWR Supercat, based on a Jaguar XJS

The team at TWR has unveiled its Supercat, which utilises a Jaguar XJS platform.

TWR or Tom Walkinshaw Racing is responsible for creating, developing and building race cars across the world and had input into some iconic vehicles such as the Jaguar XJ220 and Renault Clio V6.

The Supercat is the first road car to be built by the team at TWR and it uses a platform from a Jaguar XJS with a carbon-fibre body structure.

The car comes with a supercharged V12 engine. (TWR)

Under the bonnet, there is a 5.6-litre supercharged V12 engine that pushes out 660bhp and 730Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The exterior design includes 18-inch wheels at the front and 19-inches on the rear, while the car is also nearly 200mm wider than a normal Jaguar XJS. There is also a carbon-fibre body kit with flared wheel arches and six pot and four pot brake calipers to give the car the best stopping power possible.

The interior features a modern touchscreen and bucket seats. (TWR)

On the inside, the modern theme continues with a touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as carbon fibre-backed leather bucket seats and toggle switches to adjust the steering and the suspension settings.

Fergus Walkinshaw, Director and Founder of TWR, said: “Almost 40 years after my father’s original company dominated the racetrack, we’ve brought the TWR name roaring back with our new Supercat.

“Our debut product, designed as an authentic, analogue Super-GT for the committed driving enthusiast, has been developed for over three years by some of modern motorsport’s brightest talent. Built on the foundations of the classic Jaguar XJS, it uses modern materials and production methods, plus our in-house supercharged V12, to deliver a visceral, immersive driving experience on the road and the track.”

Production will be limited to just 88 examples worldwide, with customers having to put down a £35,000 deposit to secure their build. The car itself will start at £225,000, excluding local taxes, and will vary depending on each client’s requirements.