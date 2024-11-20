Deer-related car accidents rise 42 per cent in three years

Deer-related car accidents have shown a 42 per cent increase in just three years, according to the AA’s Accident Assist study.

The AA’s Accident Assist enables several different surveys to be shared on road safety, and its latest asked 10,237 AA members about their encounters with deer on the roads.

It found that a total of 276 members had hit a deer during the rutting season, falling from late September to early November, which is 42 per cent more than what it was in 2021, with 195 occurrences.

As well as the rise in rutting season, accidents involving deer annually have also risen, too. Three years ago, 1,054 accidents were reported compared to 1,304 in 2023 and year-to-date figures already show a total of 1,200 incidents.

The study also created a poll of the different drivers and found that 51 per cent say they don’t slow down when they see a warning sign for deer – while 39 per cent continue at the same speed, six per cent slow down and only three per cent carry on as normal.

Not only can deer strikes cause a lot of damage to a vehicle, but they can prove fatal with a total of six fatalities involving swerving for deer between 2021 and 2023 – while a further 302 people have been seriously injured and 659 suffered minor injuries.

Tim Rankin, managing director of AA Accident Assist, said: “ Deers are wonderful animals, yet sadly too many are needlessly hit or killed on our roads. With half of drivers not taking animal warning signs into consideration, we need to better understand the realities of animal strikes.

“While clearly shocking and distressful for both animal and driver, deer strikes can cause hundreds if not thousands of pounds worth of damage. Rutting season has come to an end, but throughout November and December, we will still see deer run across the roads. Drivers need to slow down and look out for wildlife to protect both the animal and themselves.”