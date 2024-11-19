Jaguar unveils new logo and look as it prepares for an electric future

The British car maker has taken new cars off sale to the general public for more than a year as it reinvents itself to launch three new electric cars, starting in 2026.

The new logo is produced in a bespoke font and the car maker says its ‘geometric form’ has ‘seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony’.

It debuts along with a new prancing cat ‘Leaper’ design embossed on brass and some bold marketing slogans. These include ‘delete ordinary’, ‘live vivid’ and ‘copy nothing’.

A new concept car, showcasing Jaguar’s new look for the road, will be unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 3.

There’s a new version of Jaguar’s ‘leaper’

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said taking new cars off sale was ‘intentional’ as it looked to create a barrier between the old models and the new-look Jaguars.

He said: “From a marketing sense, at the moment, there are lots of people out there that know what Jaguar stands for, and actually it doesn’t stand for them, and we’ve seen that in terms of how they’ve responded to the offering that’s been in the market for the last 10 or 20 years.

“We need to change people’s perceptions of what Jaguar stands for. And that’s not a straightforward, easy thing to do. So having a fire break in between old and new is, actually, very helpful.”

A new artists mark has also been created

JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern added: “Jaguar has its roots in originality. Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that “a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing”.

“Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around “Exuberant Modernism”. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

“We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

Jaguar also revealed its ‘Strikethrough’ branding – 16 bold lines that will appear across its marketing and products – as well as a ‘JR’ monogram and an ‘exuberant colour palette’ which uses ‘red, blue and yellow’ but ‘never flat colours’.