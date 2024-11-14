Jaguar’s upcoming electric model showcased in new prototype photos

Jaguar’s new electric vehicle has commenced its first phase of testing and development on the public roads.

The disguised four-door grand tourer vehicle will spark a new period for the brand as it moves towards becoming a fully electric luxury brand in 2025.

The new car, which will be built in Solihull on a new electric architecture called JEA – Jaguar Electric Architecture – has already completed ‘tens of thousands of virtual and physical testing’, according to the brand, and will soon be heading to test sites and public roads ‘around the world’.

A Design Concept of the new car is set to be unveiled next month

The images of the camouflage car come ahead of a formal Design Vision Concept being unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 2. At that point, the brand will give a clearer idea of what to expect from its upcoming vehicle – though its likely that details such as range and performance will be kept hidden until later.

It comes as Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told Car Dealer Magazine that taking Jaguar’s cars off sale for more than a year was a ‘strategic decision, not a mistake’ and branded the move a ‘firebreak’. The brand has stopped selling new cars to customers as it prepares for its EV future.

A spokesperson for Jaguar told Car Dealer: “Sales of current Jaguars in the UK have come to an end as we prepare to relaunch the Jaguar brand from December 2024.

“UK clients will be able to buy current Jaguar models on an approved pre-owned basis through our UK retail network, and for existing Jaguar clients, servicing, repairs, and warranty work will continue through our Jaguar authorised repairer network.”