Audi reveals Chinese-only sub-brand called ‘AUDI’

Audi has unveiled its new E Concept which will kickstart the firm’s new Chinese-only sub-brand called ‘AUDI’.

The German car manufacturer has partnered with Chinese manufacturer SAIC Motor to produce bespoke models in China.

The collaboration will allow Audi to enhance its design, engineering, and vehicle development, while SAIC will use its innovation, technology, and research to address specific demands in the Chinese car market.

The E comes with a 100kWh battery pack and two electric motors. (Audi)

The E Concept features a 100kWh battery pack and two electric motors that Audi claims will bring up to 435 miles on a single charge. In terms of power, the two motors give out 764bhp and 800Nm of torque – while 0-60mph takes just 3.4 seconds.

The car sits on the Advanced Digital Platform with 800V architecture which enables rapid charging speeds that can bring 230 miles of range from a 10-minute charge.

Its exterior look focuses on a minimalist design. It has smoothed-off wheel arches and wrap-around front headlamps and taillights – while the elongated roofline improves space inside for passengers.

The interior features a curved full-width screen. (Audi)

Inside, the interior features a centre console which has space for two mobile phones, and there is a curved full-width digital display that runs the length of the dashboard. Meanwhile, the door mirrors are also camera displays that are incorporated into the screens, too. The door cards feature an illuminated wood, microfibre and three-dimensional design to create a sustainable yet modern look.

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO, said: “The joint platform will be the basis for a new generation of state-of-the-art intelligent connected vehicles exclusive to China. The upcoming models are aimed at promising and simultaneously demanding a new customer segment. The cooperation will further expand the Audi portfolio of battery electric vehicles in China and accelerate the company’s transformation in the world’s largest market.”

The E is just a Concept for now, so pricing and further specifications are expected to come alongside the reveal of a production-ready model. Plus, this new AUDI brand will be for the Chinese market only, with no plans to bring it to European buyers.