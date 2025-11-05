These were the best-selling cars in October
Many firm favourites were in the top 10 list, though some newcomers made an appearance too.
New car registrations ‘held steady’ during October, as numbers rose by a modest five per cent to a total of 144,948 units during the month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The top 10 list for the month is populated by a lot of familiar favourites, alongside some newcomers looking to shake things up. Let’s take a look at how things played out.
Ford Puma – 4,418
There’s an ST version, too, for those who want a go-faster version of the Puma.
Kia Sportage – 3,431
The Sportage is available with a great range of engines, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid.
Mini Cooper – 2,653
The Cooper also has strong residuals, boosting its popularity further.
Volkswagen Golf – 2,621
The latest Golf is available with a broad range of engines and a good series of specifications to ensure there’s always a version to suit anyone’s needs.
Nissan Juke – 2,617
While the Juke is the smallest model within Nissan’s range, it continues to be one of the brand’s most popular models.
Jaecoo 7 – 2,611
Key to Jaecoo’s success has been an integration with a wide number of dealer partners in the UK, allowing it to have prominent outlets in key locations.
Nissan Qashqai – 2,461
The Qashqai also has handy rear doors which open 90 degrees to help with entry and exit.
Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,380
The Tiguan is also available with a great variety of engines, going from petrol and mild-hybrid petrol through to plug-in hybrid and diesel.
Vauxhall Corsa – 2,350
Like others here, the Corsa has also been refreshed recently, introducing an even more striking design.
Audi A3 – 2,192
As a practical five-door hatchback or stylish saloon, the A3 also offers some variety in terms of looks and style, too.