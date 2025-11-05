Express & Star
These were the best-selling cars in October

Many firm favourites were in the top 10 list, though some newcomers made an appearance too.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

New car registrations ‘held steady’ during October, as numbers rose by a modest five per cent to a total of 144,948 units during the month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The top 10 list for the month is populated by a lot of familiar favourites, alongside some newcomers looking to shake things up. Let’s take a look at how things played out.

Ford Puma – 4,418

Ford Puma
The Puma is great fun to drive. (Ford)

There’s an ST version, too, for those who want a go-faster version of the Puma.

Kia Sportage – 3,431

The exterior has received Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. (Kia)

The Sportage is available with a great range of engines, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid.

Mini Cooper – 2,653

The Mini John Cooper Works is great fun. (Mini)

The Cooper also has strong residuals, boosting its popularity further.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,621

There are still plenty of diesels available on the new car market. (Volkswagen)

The latest Golf is available with a broad range of engines and a good series of specifications to ensure there’s always a version to suit anyone’s needs.

Nissan Juke – 2,617

The Juke has always been a popular choice among British buyers. (Nissan)

While the Juke is the smallest model within Nissan’s range, it continues to be one of the brand’s most popular models.

Jaecoo 7 – 2,611

Jaecoo J7
The 7 is available with a number of engine options (Jaecoo)

Key to Jaecoo’s success has been an integration with a wide number of dealer partners in the UK, allowing it to have prominent outlets in key locations.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,461

The updated Qashqai e-Power is priced at £34,860. (Nissan)

The Qashqai also has handy rear doors which open 90 degrees to help with entry and exit.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,380

The Tayron replaces the old Tiguan Allspace SUV. (Volkswagen)

The Tiguan is also available with a great variety of engines, going from petrol and mild-hybrid petrol through to plug-in hybrid and diesel.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,350

Vauxhall’s electric vehicle grant will slash up to £1,500 off the firm’s electric models. (Vauxhall)

Like others here, the Corsa has also been refreshed recently, introducing an even more striking design.

Audi A3 – 2,192

The A3 is a premium small hatchback. (Audi)

As a practical five-door hatchback or stylish saloon, the A3 also offers some variety in terms of looks and style, too.