These were the best-selling cars in October

New car registrations ‘held steady’ during October, as numbers rose by a modest five per cent to a total of 144,948 units during the month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The top 10 list for the month is populated by a lot of familiar favourites, alongside some newcomers looking to shake things up. Let’s take a look at how things played out.

Ford Puma – 4,418

The Puma is great fun to drive. (Ford)





There’s an ST version, too, for those who want a go-faster version of the Puma.

Kia Sportage – 3,431

The exterior has received Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. (Kia)





The Sportage is available with a great range of engines, too, including an efficient plug-in hybrid.

Mini Cooper – 2,653

The Mini John Cooper Works is great fun. (Mini)





The Cooper also has strong residuals, boosting its popularity further.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,621

There are still plenty of diesels available on the new car market. (Volkswagen)





The latest Golf is available with a broad range of engines and a good series of specifications to ensure there’s always a version to suit anyone’s needs.

Nissan Juke – 2,617

The Juke has always been a popular choice among British buyers. (Nissan)





While the Juke is the smallest model within Nissan’s range, it continues to be one of the brand’s most popular models.

Jaecoo 7 – 2,611

The 7 is available with a number of engine options (Jaecoo)





Key to Jaecoo’s success has been an integration with a wide number of dealer partners in the UK, allowing it to have prominent outlets in key locations.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,461

The updated Qashqai e-Power is priced at £34,860. (Nissan)





The Qashqai also has handy rear doors which open 90 degrees to help with entry and exit.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,380

The Tayron replaces the old Tiguan Allspace SUV. (Volkswagen)





The Tiguan is also available with a great variety of engines, going from petrol and mild-hybrid petrol through to plug-in hybrid and diesel.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,350

Vauxhall’s electric vehicle grant will slash up to £1,500 off the firm’s electric models. (Vauxhall)





Like others here, the Corsa has also been refreshed recently, introducing an even more striking design.

Audi A3 – 2,192

The A3 is a premium small hatchback. (Audi)





As a practical five-door hatchback or stylish saloon, the A3 also offers some variety in terms of looks and style, too.