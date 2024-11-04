Suzuki unveils its first EV with the e Vitara SUV

Suzuki has taken the covers off its first electric vehicle with the new e Vitara SUV.

This new model is 100mm longer and has a 200mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing combustion-engined Vitara, allowing for more passenger room inside.

The e Vitara will be built at Suzuki’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, and sold in various global markets.

The exterior design utilises black plastic wheel arch guards and lower body mouldings while the charging flap is located on the nearside front wing – to make charging easier. There are hidden rear door handles for a sportier side profile and at the back features a full-width light bar across the tailgate.

The interior features a digital driver’s display and floating centre console. (Suzuki)

Meanwhile, the interior is new with vertical air vents, a two-spoke steering wheel as well as a digital driver’s display that is morphed into the central touchscreen. Additionally, there are physical buttons for the climate control and a floating centre console, too.

There will be a choice of two battery packs. The standard car comes with a 49kWh unit with a front-mounted electric motor making 142bhp and 189Nm of torque. There is also a larger 61kWh battery pack found on the mid-spec and flagship model that comes with an electric motor generating 172bhp.

The exterior design features hidden rear door handles. (Suzuki)

Meanwhile, there is also a four-wheel-drive model that adds an extra e-motor on the rear axle and gives a total power output of 181bhp and 300Nm of torque. Further performance figures and electric ranges are yet to be revealed.

Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki, said: “The e Vitara is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realise a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and internal-combustion vehicles, tailored to specific regions. Introduction of the new e Vitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality.”

Prices have not been revealed, but it’s likely the new e Vitara will start from around £30,000 when production starts in the summer of 2025.