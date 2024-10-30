James Bond ‘Spectre’ Jaguar C-X75 is reinvented for the road

The ill-fated Jaguar C-X75 which once played a starring role in the James Bond movie Spectre but failed to make it to public sale has been reinvented as a new road-going model.

Originally created in 2010, the C-X75 was driven by Bond’s nemesis Hinx – played by Dave Bautista – in the hit movie. However, though the Jaguar was slated to head on to general sale, it was cancelled in a later stage of creation.

Now though, it has now been brought back to life by its original creator. Designer Ian Callum – creator of the self-named design and engineering business and the person behind the original C-X75 – has reinvented the Jaguar supercar in road-ready form.

The exterior is now finished off in Willow green. (Callum)

Using thousands of modifications to allow for individual vehicle certification, the car numbered 001 has undergone a re-engineered drivetrain, active aero and a new interior which improves the driving experience.

Under the bonnet is a supercharged V8 petrol engine that now is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The gear changes have been made more responsive and the exhaust system has been tuned for a better soundtrack.

Its exterior design looks almost identical to the car used in the James Bond movie, but if you look closer you’ll find that the panel alignments have been improved and the car is now finished off in Willow green paintwork. There are brushed aluminium window surrounds, carbon fibre quarter lights, intakes and diffuser, too.

The interior has been enhanced with a new digital instrument cluster and centre console. (Callum)

Inside is where there are more visual changes compared to the stunt car. There is a blend of dark green and cream materials, as well as a digital instrument cluster and a roof-mounted console which includes the starter button. Also, there is a new centre console with three rotary controls all angled towards the driver – each with integrated touchscreens. Plus, there is a digital rear-view mirror, and an electronic parking brake integrated with the transmission.

Callum said: “The C-X75 was the one that got away – a car brimming with unfulfilled potential. We’ve combined the customer’s wishes with carefully engineered solutions to bring C-X75 to the thoroughly satisfying conclusion it always deserved.”

Unfortunately, this commission is only a one-off and there is no indication of any price at this stage, either.