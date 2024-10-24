Skoda adds more to its Karoq SUV with Edition models

Skoda has tweaked its Karoq range, boosting equipment and improving value for money.

In line with a similar update recently made to the Fabia, Scala and Kamiq, Skoda has added new ‘Edition’ trim levels in the form of SE Edition, SE L Edition, and SportLine Edition.

The new entry-level SE Edition now kicks off the range at £29,975, and gets front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, keyless entry and heated front seats and steering wheel. For an extra £2,175, the £32,150 SE L Edition boasts adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Karoq starts at £29,975. (Skoda)

SportLine Edition now tops the range at £36,390. It adds a heated windscreen, sports front seats, heated rear seats, Dynamic Chassis Control and a sportier exterior appearance.

Engines remain the same as before, so customers get a choice of three petrol engines and one diesel. The 114bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol come with front-wheel drive. The former comes with a manual transmission only, while the latter has a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. The 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol and 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel only come with four-wheel drive and automatic transmissions.

Order books for the improved Karoq range are open now with first deliveries expected in late November.