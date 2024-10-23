Mini reveals petrol versions of its Cooper and Convertible JCW models

Mini has completed its John Cooper Works line-up with petrol-powered versions of the Cooper and Convertible.

Both cars will come fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine though vehicle performance figures will differ slightly between the two. The hatch produces a total of 231bhp and 380Nm of torque. It can do 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 155mph. The drop-top version comes with 228bhp but has the same torque levels and its top speed is 152mph. Its 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds is also slightly less. All cars come fitted with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

The exterior of both cars features a centrally mounted exhaust as well as a sculpted black rear diffuser and red brake callipers. Plus, the hatchback version comes with a distinctive rear roof spoiler. All cars come as standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, but 18-inch wheels are an option, too.

The interior features sports seats and steering wheel. (Mini)

Inside, there have been changes to make the cars feel sportier with black and red accents dotted throughout. There are John Cooper Works sports seats finished off in black synthetic leather and red stitching. The dashboard keeps Mini’s traditional 2D knitted fabric and comes with a chequered pattern design while stainless-steel pedals and a sports steering wheel finish things off. The rest of the cabin is the same as the standard model, which means there is a 9.5-inch OLED circular screen as well as seven different driving modes.

Prices start at £31,200. (Mini)

Prices start at £31,200 for the hard top version and £35,200 for the Convertible. Order books are open now and deliveries are expected to commence at the beginning of next year.