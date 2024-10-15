Guy Ritchie’s Land Rover Defender could reach up to £85,000 under the hammer

A Land Rover Defender 110, used by the famous film director Guy Ritchie, is heading for auction on November 9 at Iconic Auctioneers.

In 2015, Land Rover Defender Specialists, Nene Overland of Peterborough, were approached by Ritchie to create a vehicle to his exact tastes. He wanted something he could drive to London in and trundle around his 1,100-acre Ashcombe Estate in Wiltshire.

The Defender uses a 6.2-litre V8 from a Chevrolet. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The car in question is a Defender 110 from 2011 and originally, it used a 2.2-litre ‘Puma’ diesel engine. However the team at Nene Overland whipped it out and fitted a 6.2-litre small block V8 engine from a Chevrolet that gives the vehicle a total power output of 430bhp. Plus, since its creation, the vehicle has only covered 19,000 miles.

It also features a six-speed automatic transmission, cruise control, air-suspension, upgraded brakes and 20-inch black alloy wheels. Inside, there are heated, ventilated and electrically operated leather seats pinched from a Range Rover and there is a lockable gun drawer under the boot floor.

The interior features seats from a Range Rover and there is a Focal audio system. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Furthermore, the interior trim features Lincoln green with black quilted leather door cards, a Focal premium audio system and everything is sound proofed with carpeted and alcantara trim as well as ambient lighting.

The exterior paint scheme is finished off in satin Keswick green, there are auxiliary lights supplied by Lazer, and there is a recovery winch unit as well as twin exhausts to allow the 6.2-litre engine to breathe better.

The Defender will be going under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers on November 9 with an estimated price of anything between £75,000 to £85,000.