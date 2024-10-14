Mini’s Cooper and Aceman get performance John Cooper Works models

Mini’s John Cooper Works performance arm has given the go-faster treatment to a pair of electric models for the first time.

Both the electric Cooper and Aceman have gained a new John Cooper Works – or JCW – version, with the pair being unveiled at this year’s Paris Motor Show.

Both cars get an upgraded electric motor

Priced from £38,420 and £40,220 for the Cooper and Aceman models respectively, both cars get a 54.2kWh battery and a 247bhp electric motor enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.7 seconds in the Cooper and 6.2 seconds in the Aceman. They bring respective ranges of 251 and 243 miles, too. A maximum charging speed of 95kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 30 minutes.

Both cars have been equipped with a special ‘boost’ function, too, which when pressed unlocks an additional 27bhp when the car is in a special John Cooper Works mode. It’s activated by a rocker switch on the steering wheel, meaning that it’ll be easy to activate when on the move.

It’s the first time that a JCW electric model has been produced by Mini

As with other JCW models which came before them, the upgraded Cooper and Aceman versions gain a number of sporty exterior revisions over the standard models including plenty of John Cooper Works logos, black side skirts and a black rear spoiler. There are 18-inch JCW alloy wheels for the Cooper, too, while the Aceman gains larger 19-inch versions instead.

Inside, there’s the traditional red and black colourway of JCW applied throughout the cabins of both cars, while a black and red pattern is used on the knitted dashboard. The seats are trimmed in synthetic leather, too, while the same 24cm OLED display as you’ll find on the standard cars is central to the interior.