Leapmotor reveals its new B10 SUV at the Paris motor show

The Stellantis-partnered firm, Leapmotor, has revealed its new B10 SUV at the Paris motor show.

The company wants to expand its model line-up even further and this new C-segment SUV will be going up against cars such as the Jeep Avenger and new Mini Aceman.

The B10 is one of many new models to come from Leapmotor, with the T03, C10 and C16 all other vehicles in the firm’s portfolio.

Underneath its skin, the car will sit on the 3.5 architecture platform which allows the vehicle to be fitted with advanced driver safety systems and a customisable digital cockpit, too.

However, we are yet to know what battery pack the car will come fitted with and what the performance figures and electric range will be.

The car will sit on the firm’s 3.5 architecture platform. (Leapmotor)

The Paris motor show is a chance for Leapmotor to kick-start its global expansion. Since September 23, the firm has started sales in Europe with a total of 200 dealers across 13 countries. However, its target is to expand its dealership network to around 500 by the end of 2025. With four new models being introduced to the market, Leapmotor is another brand that aims to deliver low-cost electric vehicles.

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, said: “Leapmotor International may be a start-up, but it’s a start-up with two incredibly strong parents. One brings innovation and competitive [pricing to the table, while the other – through our partnership with Stellantis – offers powerful global resources and an unmatched service infrastructure. Together, we are able to offer consumers products like the B10, which combine cutting-edge technology with affordability.”

The B10 will be coming to the UK next year, however, prices are yet to be revealed, but expect it to cost less than £30,000.