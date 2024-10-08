Consultation planned on speed limit changes amid concern over rising road deaths

The Scottish Government is to consult on changing the speed limit for drivers amid concerns about rising road deaths.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced the move as she revealed road fatalities in 2024 so far are “tracking 26% above the same period last year”.

It comes after statistics from Transport Scotland showed a decrease in road deaths in 2023, down 16 from the previous year to 155.

However last year’s figures also revealed a 3% rise in the number of casualties, with these going from 5,630 in 2022 to 5,788 in 2023.

Stressing that “one death on our roads is one too many”, Ms Hyslop said a record £36 million is being spent on road safety in 2024-25.

The Scottish Government said the cash will fund national campaigns aimed at encouraging drivers to change their behaviour, in a bid to reduce speeding and increase seat-belt use.

The Government also plans to use technology to detect those driving while using phones and other handheld devices, and those not wearing seat-belts.

After the 2023 figures showed a rise in deaths amongst pedestrians and cyclists – to 47 and seven respectively – more than £4 million will be used in a bid to reduce casualties amongst these groups.

Meanwhile, a £10 million road safety improvement fund will support work by local councils to reduce casualty rates and risks on roads in their areas.

In addition, Ms Hyslop said the Government will “carry out a public consultation to explore views on potential changes to national speed limits on Scotland’s roads”.

Ministers have set the target of achieving 50% reductions in the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads by 2030, and the Transport Secretary stressed the issue of road safety is a “priority”.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop stressed road safety is a ‘priority’ for the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “We remain absolutely committed to working together to reach our ambitious goals.

“However, despite our best efforts, I am aware of the challenges we face in meeting casualty reduction targets for 2024 and that the number of fatal casualties for 2024 is tracking 26% above the same period last year.

“That is why a record £36 million is being invested this financial year to deliver a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving driver behaviour and ultimately reducing the number of casualties on our roads.

“This includes campaigns to encourage a change in behaviours regarding speeding and seat-belt use, funding to help local authorities enhance road safety performance on local roads, and advancing the use of technology to tackle issues around driver distraction.

“I want to restate the Scottish Government’s unwavering commitment to achieving its goal of making Scotland’s roads amongst the safest in the world by 2030.

“This comprehensive package of measures over the coming financial year is aimed at helping to deliver this.”