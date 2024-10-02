Peugeot completes its electrified line-up with the new E-408

Peugeot has revealed the final jigsaw piece in the firm’s EV puzzle with its new E-408.

The standard car comes with a choice of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but the electric version will complete the set, offering a wider choice of engine and motor setups to buyers.

The E-408 sits on the firm’s EMP2 platform which is the same as on the smaller 308 and Vauxhall Astra.

In terms of looks, the 408 has always been a svelte and stylish-looking car and the electrified version looks almost identical to the conventional car – which is no bad thing to those drivers who don’t want an electric car which shouts about its battery-powered setup.

Under the bonnet features a 58.2kWh battery pack. (Peugeot)

Under the bonnet, there is a 58.2kWh battery pack with an electric motor that kicks out a total of 213bhp and 345Nm of torque. Peugeot claims the car can do up to 279 miles on a single charge. Plus, all E-408s come with DC 120kW rapid charging allowing for the car to go from 20 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Prices for the UK have not been revealed yet, however, there will be two trim levels available – Allure and GT. In France, these versions will cost the equivalent of £36,500 for the former and £38,200 for the latter. Further specifications are still yet to be revealed, but deliveries in the UK will start as early as the beginning of next year.